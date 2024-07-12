Gathid identity governance platform enhancements help identify access changes

Gathid announced the release of Version 1.14.0 of its identity governance platform. This latest update introduces new comprehensive export capabilities that enable users to seamlessly establish an identity baseline in minutes with a complete view of their identity and access governance framework.

By constructing a virtual replica of an organization’s identity landscape, the Gathid Identity Graph creates a 360° snapshot of all identities and their access privileges—providing an outstanding base for an enterprise to curate expected access for business roles. The result is a transformative identity and access governance solution that harnesses powerful digital twin and knowledge graph technology to revolutionize enterprise role-based access control.

Digital twins redefine enterprise identity governance

Peter Hill, CEO of Gathid, brings over 20 years of experience in physical access management for some of the largest companies in the world. His expertise has been instrumental in identifying a new use case for digital twins in identity management—to create a simple, streamlined way for enterprises to establish role-based access control.

“The challenge with defining business roles is that an organization, its people and systems rarely remain rigid for long enough to establish a solid foundation,” Hill explained. “Roles and access are constantly changing as teams evolve and people move to different projects. So, outside of banks and highly-regulated industries, 99% of businesses struggle to implement role-based access due to the level of complexity involved.”

Condense years of mapping identity to minutes

Until now, enterprises would need to go through years of manually mapping identity and access before they could consider role-based access control. Gathid delivers an immediate solution for this problem with an innovative solution designed to supercharge enterprises’ top-down and bottom-up business role-building approach. Combining the most advanced knowledge graph and digital twin technologies, the Gathid Identity Graph automates and streamlines the complexity of role mining.

By constructing a digital twin of an organization’s identity landscape every 24 hours, the Gathid Identity Graph captures daily snapshots of identities and their corresponding access from each application and asset within the organization. These snapshots generate a comprehensive graph model that maps all identity relationships and access rights, laying the groundwork for a detailed business role matrix.

“The Gathid Identity Graph enables organizations to see their identities like never before,” Hill said. “It brings access management to life by visualizing the difference between what access has been approved for each role and what people actually have—enabling enterprises to view and build roles from different perspectives, including the asset, the role, and the organizational structure. And it does all this automatically, every day.”

Presenting a daily, risk-free view of current access, Gathid dynamically identifies access changes—updating roles as new positions are added or renamed, new systems or permissions need to be incorporated, and business requirements shift. Because these changes are notified as they occur, enterprises can swiftly detect and respond to any deviations or anomalies in actual access.

“This is a fundamental shift in business role management, and it’s only possible because we can constantly compare the changing environment to the digital twin,” Hill said. “Thanks to digital twin technology, Gathid’s advanced capabilities in building and maintaining an up-to-date business role matrix are a game-changer for enterprise access management.”