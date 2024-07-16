Craig Boundy joins McAfee as President and CEO

McAfee announced the appointment of Craig Boundy as President and CEO, effective August 21, 2024. Boundy, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience, joins McAfee from Experian where he served as the global Chief Operating Officer, and previously as CEO for North America.

“We are delighted to welcome Craig to McAfee,” said Bruce Chizen, Chairman of McAfee’s Board of Directors. “He is an exceptionally talented and accomplished leader with a strong track record of driving high-growth strategies and creating lasting value for customers and partners.”

Chizen added, “Craig brings the right mix of experience to McAfee. He’s built, led, and transformed companies, has a proven history of strong operational and financial acumen, and is passionate about the customer experience. With his depth of leadership expertise and unwavering commitment to serving customers and inspiring teams globally, Craig is the right leader to take McAfee forward and accelerate our growth opportunities.”

Boundy joins McAfee as a highly regarded consumer technology leader. At Experian, he built multi-billion-dollar revenue streams and transformed the company by expanding the business to focus on empowering people to manage their financial lives and digital identities.

The businesses he oversaw at Experian have become market leaders and growth engines for the company. Prior to Experian, Boundy held several leadership roles in EMEA and the U.S. including CEO of Logica in the United Kingdom and Chief Operating Officer for Cable & Wireless in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

“McAfee plays a critical role in the lives of millions of people around the world, every single day,” said Craig Boundy, incoming President and CEO, McAfee. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to lead this mission-based company that has become part of the fabric of society thanks to its 30-year history and brand built on trust. I look forward to working with the Board, leadership team, and our exceptionally talented people as we continue to make history by empowering individuals and families to navigate the online world with confidence.”