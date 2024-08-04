Votiro introduces enhanced data privacy features and integrations

Votiro expanded the privacy toolsets and integrations within its DDR platform. New features include the ability to mask privacy data within documents in real-time, continuous monitoring and reporting on where unstructured data travels throughout an organization, alerts around potential compliance violations, and expanded integrations with technology partners.

“Despite a growing data security market, data breaches are still running rampant, leading to more stringent data protection and privacy regulations,” said Darin Sanders, CRO at Novacoast. “Compliance has again become a major focus across many industries, and both Novacoast and Votiro are dedicated to helping these organizations not only quickly achieve a compliant posture but stay that way. Votiro’s Zero Trust DDR platform is the answer for teams looking for visibility, reporting, control, and masking.”

With enhanced data privacy functionality, Votiro’s Zero Trust DDR is now well-positioned to address both facets of data security in a unified platform – data privacy risks and malware threats. Key new features and integrations include:

Data masking and de-masking: Personally identifiable information (PII) or sensitive enterprise data is masked (obfuscated) while in-transit to satisfy various regional and international data regulations and privacy requirements. Users can also de-mask data based on established enterprise policy controls.

Enhanced privacy and threat analytics dashboard: New analytics provided include, but are not limited to, commonly targeted channels and entry points, user behavior, the types of data being ingested and shared throughout the organization, and real-time logging of the files/data detected and masked/sanitized by Votiro.

Expanded integration within the Microsoft ecosystem: Real-time data detection and response can be applied throughout the organization. In addition to Microsoft Office 365, Votiro now supports Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive to ensure seamless and safe collaboration for MS users and third-party contributors.

Monitoring and masking static environments: If threat actors gain access to secure environments, sensitive data housed within these channels is already anonymized based on permissions and made useless to unauthorized parties looking to exfiltrate PII.

“We launched the industry’s first unified content security platform earlier this year to safeguard organizational data against privacy risks and malware threats and simplify compliance efforts. Since the initial launch, our team has been building new innovations within the Zero Trust DDR platform to further support this mission,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “The newly available functionalities are plugging the gaps in many endpoint and reactive-only solutions, providing our customers with a one-stop-shop for preventative, data-centric security.”