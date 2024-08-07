Flashpoint Ignite and Echosec deliver threat intelligence for enhanced protection

Flashpoint has released new features and capabilities to its flagship platform, Flashpoint Ignite, and Echosec, its comprehensive location intelligence solution.

Those working in security and threat analysis are at the forefront of the constantly evolving threat landscape. However, each organization faces its own unique challenges and threats, such as the sheer volume and noise of data and differing security goals. These challenges, combined with ineffective operationalization and skill shortages, leave teams struggling to leverage threat intelligence effectively. This impairs companies ability to analyze and respond to the barrage of threats, leading to delays and potentially putting their organization at a higher risk.

Flashpoint Ignite makes threat intelligence meaningful and immediately applicable by combining its extensive data collections with advanced analytics and deep understanding of each customer’s unique needs, transforming the overwhelming complexity of cyber threats into clear, actionable, and relevant insights tailored to each customer’s unique needs. With Ignite, organizations are empowered to swiftly identify, prioritize, and mitigate the threats that matter most.

The latest advancements to Flashpoint Ignite:

Investigations Management: This adaptable tool seamlessly integrates into your bespoke threat intelligence workflows. Customize your investigative process, gather relevant data across Ignite, categorize it with custom tags, collaborate with colleagues, map it to your assets, and prioritize based on urgency. Whether tracking cyber threats, insider activities, or ransomware incidents, Investigations Management adapts to your focus areas, providing tailored, relevant intelligence.

Intelligence Requirements Mapping: This feature empowers customers to align Flashpoint collections with their Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs). When released in Q4 2024, the platform will automatically scan, identify, and deliver relevant data matched to their PIRs into an organized folder, ensuring users receive highly targeted intelligence that enhances strategic decision-making.

Organizations are also facing numerous threats to distributed physical assets, like natural disasters, local disruptions, and physical attacks, that require a streamlined and efficient solution to safeguard multiple locations effectively.

Echosec, Flashpoint’s geospatially-enriched open-source intelligence solution, helps organizations manage and monitor their distributed, location-based assets, maintaining visibility and situational awareness of potential threats.

The latest advancements to Flashpoint Echosec:

Location Protection: Centrally manage and monitor location-based assets, providing timely alerts if threats are detected nearby. By offering tailored, configurable alerts that align with specific customer needs, Location Protection reduces noise and false positives, enhancing operational efficiency and security. Catalog various asset types, visualize them on interactive maps, and set up proximity-based alerts for events detected near these geo-referenced assets. This feature empowers rapid identification, analysis, and response to mitigate risks that could disrupt operations, compromise safety, or impact business continuity.

“The threat landscape is constantly evolving, with a barrage of increasingly sophisticated threats and complex attack vectors challenging security professionals,” said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint. “At Flashpoint, we are dedicated to continuous innovation to make threat intelligence easier and more effective with the best data and intelligence. The advancements of our Flashpoint Ignite and Echosec solutions underscore our commitment to empowering our customers with the actionable and personalized intelligence they need to navigate these challenges, make mission-critical decisions, and protect their people and assets.”