AppViewX and Utimaco team up to enhance cloud security with new lifecycle management solutions

AppViewX and Utimaco have partnered to offer cloud-delivered secure certificate and key lifecycle management solutions. Together, the companies will provide comprehensive, robust, and scalable platforms for certificate lifecycle management automation and secure code signing.

The integration of the AppViewX AVX ONE platform and Utimaco’s SaaS-based solutions enables customers to simplify and automate enterprise certificate and key lifecycle management and implement secure and compliant code signing. It also helps enterprises gain visibility and control of machine and non-human identities, prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and ensure software supply chain security.

“The collaboration between AppViewX and Utimaco not only addresses the immediate security needs of enterprises for certificate and key lifecycle management, but also helps organizations prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography,” said Ravishankar Chamarajnagar, CPO at AppViewX. “This partnership provides joint customers with a unified, scalable, and efficient approach to protect code signing certificates and safeguard the software supply chain.”

“Utimaco is pleased to collaborate with AppViewX to bring together the strengths of our crypto-agile Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) with automated certificate lifecycle management from AppViewX,” said Cindy Provin, Chief Strategy & Sales Officer of Utimaco. “Together, we are pleased to provide to the market u.trust GP HSM’s upgraded with lattice and hash-based PQC algorithms, with PQC ready enterprise crypto-agility with AppViewX AVX ONE CLM to provide comprehensive certificate visibility, automation and control. Our joint solution offering enables enterprises with efficient and effective approaches to securing identities and data and providing trust.”

The joint AppViewX and Utimaco solution provides the following certificate lifecycle management and secure code signing automation capabilities in hybrid multi-cloud environments:

Crypto agile and PQC-ready: Utimaco’s General Purpose Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) can be upgraded with lattice and hash-based PQC algorithms today, while AVX ONE delivers PQC ready enterprise crypto-agility by providing comprehensive certificate visibility, automation and control.

Centralized control of certificates and keys: AVX ONE discovers and manages all public and private trust certificates for machine and human identities across hybrid multi-cloud environments to enable trust for machines, devices, workloads, applications and cloud services.

TLS certificate lifecycle management: AVX ONE ensures certificates and keys are up to date and renewed on time, while generation of the required cryptographic keys is backed up and secured by a high-performance Utimaco HSM.

Comply with new code signing mandates: With AVX ONE code signing, developers can safeguard the software supply chain and protect code signing certificates in Utimaco’s FIPS 140-2 Level 3-certified HSMs or specialized HSM certified according to Common Criteria EAL 4+.

The AVX ONE Platform includes AVX ONE CLM, AVX ONE PKIaaS, and AVX ONE Code Signing for automating PKI and certificate lifecycle management across complex hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Utimaco’s u.trust General Purpose HSMs provide secure key management and cryptography services, supporting PQC algorithms and ensuring compliance with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards and is pending FIPS 140-3.