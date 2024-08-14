Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management enhancements automate patching process

Ivanti announced new features for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management to help expand patch settings configuration to allow for multiple parallel deployment tasks such as regular maintenance, priority updates and zero-day response.

Given the rise of cyber threats and speed of exploits being developed by threat actors, it is crucial to address any gaps in patching and security measures. If companies follow the once-a-month cadence of manual maintenance patching, their system is already behind, significantly increasing their risk. Organizations need to have continuous patch maintenance that targets fast-emerging, critical threats.

With risk-based patch deployment, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management helps break down barriers between IT and security by patching based on vulnerability and compliance. This new feature creates the functionality of multiple parallel deployment tasks such as weekly priority update tasks and zero-day response tasks.

Using a centralized patch management system within Ivanti Neurons allows customers to have complete visibility into threats from vulnerabilities, including those being actively used in cyber-attacks, approaching patch management proactively, not reactively.

“Since threat actors are automating attacks, we need to automate remediation. By providing this new feature, we can enable organizations to keep up with their regular maintenance while accelerating response to applications that pose more immediate threats,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, CPO at Ivanti. “Automating responses to priority updates for applications like browsers and telecom apps and enabling zero-day responses when a known exploit requires immediate action empowers IT and security teams to continuously and efficiently respond to new threats.”

Ivanti’s research found the biggest challenges IT professionals face when it comes to patch management are prioritizing risk remediation and patch deployment (40%); lack of time to respond to threats (39%); staying compliant (35%); and tracking patch status and rollouts (33%).

“Good patch management practices in the current global environment require identifying and mitigating the root causes responsible for cyberattacks,” said GigaOm analyst Ron Williams in the 2023 Key Criteria Report for Evaluating Patch Management Solutions. “Patch management also requires the proper tools, processes, and methods to minimize security risks and support the functionality of the underlying hardware or software. Patch prioritization, testing, implementation tracking, and verification are all part of robust patch management.”