Authentik: Open-source identity provider

Authentik is an open-source identity provider designed for maximum flexibility and adaptability. It easily integrates into existing environments and supports new protocols.

It’s a comprehensive solution for implementing features like sign-up, account recovery, and more in your application, eliminating the need to manage these tasks manually.

Authentik can be seamlessly integrated into an existing environment to add support for new protocols without requiring significant re-architecting. It supports all major providers, including OAuth2, SAML, LDAP, and SCIM, allowing the appropriate protocol selection for each application.

“The customizability and ability to implement any possible workflow make Authentik stand out compared to most identity providers. We have a wide range of support across protocols and integrations, with the ability to automate everything through our API, Terraform, or our blueprint system. Authentik was built from the start to give admin freedom to configure Identity in a way that fits their needs, and they don’t need to change their processes to work with Authentik,” Jens Langhammer, CTO of Authentik Security, told Help Net Security.

Future plans and download

“Some of the functionality we plan on expanding into in the future includes privileged access management with customizable approval flows and time-based access, desktop authentication agents, device trust, and more zero-trust network functionality for complex environments, as well as further improving the general UX and working with customers to implement things they need,” Langhammer said.

Authentik is available for free on GitHub.

