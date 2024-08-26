Rebrand, regroup, ransomware, repeat
Changes witnessed over the last few years have led to larger ransomware groups breaking into smaller units, posing more considerable challenges for law enforcement. Ransomware actors are evading arrest more easily and adapting methods with innovative technologies.
In this Help Net Security video, Shobhit Gautam, Security Solutions Architect at HackerOne, discusses how ransomware tactics have evolved and how organizations and government bodies are having to fight change with change.