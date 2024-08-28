Expel partners with Wiz to enhance security for cloud environments

Expel announced a new strategic partnership with Wiz, a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). The partnership provides an integration offering MDR for Wiz toxic risk combinations (including vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and threats), allowing customers to secure across their cloud environments with precision and unrivaled speed.

“Cloud infrastructures are increasingly desirable targets for attackers as more workloads move to, or are born in, the cloud,” said Yonni Shelmerdine, CPO, Expel. “Expel’s cloud knowledge runs deep. This partnership offers Wiz customers even greater ability to modernize and grow, knowing Expel’s team of security experts have their backs 24x7x365—applying a detection and response strategy across their entire security stack, with Wiz as a cornerstone.”

As organizations move to the cloud, the need for a robust cloud security strategy remains a critical priority. However, many SecOps teams don’t know where to start in order to effectively detect and respond to risks within their cloud environments. Expel’s deep cloud detection and response expertise, paired with Wiz’s CNAPP platform offers cloud coverage—enabling organizations to enrich cloud issues with deep context, correlate events across tools from their cloud environment, and continuously improve detection accuracy with cloud threat intelligence written by Expel’s detection and response experts.

Expel already ingests and analyzes a variety of Wiz issue types for evidence of post-exploit behavior, including issues generated via Wiz’s Kubernetes runtime sensor. Expel correlates and enriches Wiz issues with additional context from customers’ environments, providing status updates on the investigations in real-time with detections spanning containers and Kubernetes security, cloud detection and response, CNAPP, and cloud-workload protection platforms (CWPP).

“Expel’s expertise in cloud security and rapid incident response perfectly complements Wiz’s CNAPP capabilities, helping deliver enhanced protection for our customers’ cloud environments,” said Oron Noah, VP, Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “This partnership continues our commitment to securing complex cloud infrastructures, enabling our customers to focus on what truly matters to their business goals.”

The integration offers a versatile MDR approach that’s tailored to each organization’s unique cloud needs. Expel’s transparent MDR platform and comprehensive service approaches security operations in an entirely new way, amplifying value for Wiz customers.

“This partnership between Expel and Wiz helps alleviate the burden of sifting through alerts for my team, allowing us to identify threats more efficiently so we can get back to more pressing business priorities. Expel and Wiz combine to be the powerful one-two punch we need, granting us peace of mind knowing our business is protected so we can focus on continuing to innovate and further our own operational goals,” said Jason Waits, CISO, Inductive Automation.