The ripple effects of regulatory actions on CISO reporting

In this Help Net Security video, Sara Behar, Content Manager at YL Ventures, discusses how recent regulatory actions and high-profile legal incidents involving cybersecurity leaders have influenced CISO reporting.

In a recent report of the CISO Circuit, YL Ventures set out to understand executive security needs around reporting and the impact of recent FTC and SEC actions, including those taken against SolarWinds.

Throughout 50 interviews with cybersecurity executives from a broad spectrum of verticals and company sizes, they collected responses to questions about the dynamics between enterprise security leadership and their board of directors and the rise of personal CISO accountability.