Red Sift Radar diagnoses issues through AI-powered insights

Red Sift launched Red Sift Radar, the upskilled LLM assistant that identifies and diagnoses misconfigurations and exposures across email, domains, and internet-facing assets, supporting security teams to prevent incidents before they happen.

Malicious actors are widely exploiting AI. Crowdstrike recently named generative AI as one of the two top emerging threats in 2024. Simultaneously, security teams are under-equipped with AI solutions to ensure adequate defense. Red Sift Radar addresses this gap by integrating large-scale data with domain-specific cybersecurity expertise, providing defenders with consistent, actionable security at scale.

Red Sift Radar embeds domain-specific intelligence directly into existing workflows to detect exposures quickly, prevent configuration drift, and deliver tailored, actionable guidance to streamline and enhance efficiency.

“Since GPT-3, Red Sift has been pushing the boundaries of AI, integrating LLMs with our proprietary data sets to unlock new possibilities in cybersecurity. The automation, intelligence, and precision we’ve achieved with Red Sift Radar offers a major leap forward,” said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift.

“We’re already building on this momentum by integrating more data, tooling, and expert playbooks to help security teams optimize their operations, streamline processes, and address misconfigurations and exposures with unparalleled accuracy and speed. The positive feedback from our early access customers reinforces our belief that Radar is a pivotal advancement in AI-driven cyber defense, and we’re excited to be leaders in this field,” cponcluded Powar.

Red Sift Radar transforms security operations and simplifies complex cybersecurity queries with its intuitive LLM-powered chat interface. By translating investigations into clear, natural language conversations, Radar empowers both technical and non-technical users to troubleshoot effectively, allowing teams to upskill quickly without extensive training. Radar diagnoses issues through AI-powered insights, eliminating the need to manually gather data from sources like blocklists and DNS tools.

“Before using Red Sift Radar, my workflow was manual and inefficient, and checking a single domain could take up to 20 minutes. With Red Sift Radar’s quick and comprehensive insights, I can now assess a domain’s security posture and configuration in two minutes,” said Jose Gomez, Director of IT at General Catalyst.

Unique to Red Sift Radar is its seamless integration with Red Sift OnDMARC, making it the first LLM assistant embedded in an automated DMARC application. Radar spots misconfigurations within an organization’s email environment and guides teams through fixes, strengthening defenses against phishing and other email-based threats.

“In the first 24 hours of use, Radar saved us $4,000 by identifying a fraudulent invoice from its header information.” adds Zachary Bennett, IT & Security Manager at FHC.

The launch of Red Sift Radar marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s ability to adapt and rapidly evolve as a leader in cybersecurity innovation. Following the exclusive partnership with Cisco as its DMARC provider, the release of DNS Guardian to combat SubdoMailing threats, and the expansion of its portfolio offering, Red Sift is accelerating toward its mission of empowering defenders with an integrated suite of applications that deliver proactive defense and operational efficiency at scale.

With Radar, Red Sift is setting a new standard for AI-driven security, equipping teams to secure their digital ecosystems with precision and confidence.