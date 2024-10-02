Catalogic DPX 4.11 strengthens data security

Catalogic Software announced the newest version of Catalogic DPX, the company’s enterprise data protection software.

DPX 4.11 provides enhanced capabilities in data recovery and data security. With this new release, Catalogic DPX continues to increase its customers ability to avoid follow on security incidents, ensuring a fast return to production.

The latest version of DPX has features that offer:

Enhanced data security and compliance

Data security is elevated by integrating built-in immutability through features like Deletion Lock, ensuring that data cannot be tampered with or deleted after it is written. This added layer of protection is seamlessly provided within the software-defined storage platform, without the need for additional hardware, making it more accessible and cost-effective for organizations.

Additionally, DPX’s Cyber Resilient Recovery approach creates a “clean-room” environment during data restoration, ensuring that recovered systems are free from malicious code and vulnerabilities. This comprehensive solution not only protects sensitive data against ransomware and accidental deletions but also maintains compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Proactive data integrity and security

With the integration of vStor Snapshot Explorer and vStor GuardMode, Catalogic DPX delivers a comprehensive approach to data recovery, enabling granular file recovery regardless of the catastrophe, including the loss of catalog information.

These features ensure data integrity by scanning backups to verify they are free from ransomware, offering businesses peace of mind that restored data is clean, uncorrupted, and immediately accessible. This guarantees minimal downtime and seamless operational continuity, even in the most severe disaster scenarios.

“Today, organizations face more sophisticated and complex threats than ever before, making security, compliance, and business continuity increasingly challenging. With the latest updates to DPX, Catalogic is providing tools that help organizations meet compliance requirements and strengthen their security posture,” said Pawel Staniec, CTO, Catalogic Software. “DPX features a software-defined storage layer with built-in ransomware protection, offering a unique ‘out-of-the-box’ solution. Unlike other vendors that require assembling various components to achieve the same functionality, DPX delivers it all at a fraction of the cost.”