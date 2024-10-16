ExtraHop RevealX enhancements accelerate investigation workflows

ExtraHop unveiled new network-based file analysis capabilities in ExtraHop RevealX to detect malware, combat ransomware, and help prevent data loss.

According to the 2024 Global Ransomware Trends Report, organizations experience an average of eight ransomware incidents per year. To carry out these attacks, adversaries often rely on the disparate tools and disjointed workflows deployed in the SOC, ensuring malicious files stay under the radar and go undetected.

In response to the rapidly growing threat ransomware and evolving cyberattacks pose to enterprises around the globe, the new capabilities in ExtraHop RevealX offer a holistic approach to file analysis, providing deeper insights and faster response times. With built-in file hashing, file-based detections, and file carving, SOC analysts can leverage the power of the network to reduce their cyber risk within a single platform, ensuring no threat goes unnoticed, and operations keep running.

“When burdened with a high volume of alerts across a number of sprawling, outdated security tools, it is becoming nearly impossible for SOC analysts to keep up with attackers,” said Kanaiya Vasani, CPO, ExtraHop.

“ExtraHop is committed to arming the SOC with a comprehensive solution that consolidates threat detection, investigation, and response in one single platform, elevating enterprises’ security posture, while also eliminating legacy tools and overhead. Our file analysis capabilities are the latest stop on this journey to optimizing the SOC, improving efficiency and driving even stronger outcomes for customers around the globe,” added Vasani.

Benefits of the new capabilities include: