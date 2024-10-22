Palo Alto Networks extends security into harsh industrial environments

The convergence of IT and operational technology (OT) and the digital transformation of OT have created new opportunities for innovation and efficiency in critical Industrial Automation and Control Systems. However, these advancements also broaden the potential attack surface, making it even more crucial to improve and extend security for OT environments.

Palo Alto Networks introduced new capabilities in its OT Security solution, including the industry’s only fully integrated, risk-based guided virtual patching solution, powered by Precision AI, the Prisma Access Browser with Privileged Remote Access and a suite of ruggedized, ML-powered Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) built to withstand harsh industrial settings where traditional firewalls often cannot operate.

According to the 2024 State of OT Security report from Palo Alto Networks and ABI Research, 70% of industrial organizations experienced a cyberattack on their OT environment in the last year. Almost 25% of these organizations suffered attacks that led to operational shutdowns and disrupted business continuity.

“The rise in the frequency and sophistication of OT attacks, often driven by AI, highlights the urgent need for robust, OT-specific security measures. Organizations must implement comprehensive solutions that ensure real-time visibility, end-to-end protection and simplified security management. Palo Alto Networks OT Security solution, powered by Precision AI, secures both OT and converged IT/OT in a consistent way to combat these challenges and protect critical infrastructure,” said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks.

“Operational technology environments are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected, making them more susceptible to cyber threats. The ability to deploy AI-powered tools like guided virtual patching is a game-changer for industrial cybersecurity. It enables organizations to address vulnerabilities in real-time without the costly and often disruptive downtime that traditional patching methods would require. This approach not only reduces risks but also enhances the overall resilience of OT infrastructures,” said Sid Snitkin, VP, Cybersecurity Services, ARC Industrial Cybersecurity.

Palo Alto Networks OT Security solution safeguards all OT environments, including networks, assets, remote operations and 5G networks. It also provides specific visibility and capabilities to help customers simplify operations and increase efficiency.

New features include the ability to: