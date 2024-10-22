SailPoint Machine Identity Security reduces the risk associated with unmanaged machine identities

SailPoint launched SailPoint Machine Identity Security, a new Identity Security Cloud product.

SailPoint Machine Identity Security is a dedicated product built specifically for machine accounts such as service accounts and bots. Built on SailPoint Atlas, Machine Identity Security unifies the process of identity security for both machine and human identities, allowing enterprises to manage all identities in a more simplified, holistic manner.

SailPoint’s recent research report, “Machine identity crisis: The challenges of manual processes and hidden risks,” found that 66% of the companies surveyed still rely on cumbersome manual processes to manage machine identities, with just 38% having real-time visibility into active machine identities. It comes as little surprise, then, that 72% of the professionals surveyed find machine identities more difficult to manage than human identities, underscoring the growing need for streamlined, automated identity solutions. The report found that 88% of security professionals surveyed worry that deleting an inactive machine identity might disrupt operations in unforeseen ways, further highlighting the unnecessary risks that accompany a lack of visibility and control.

Nearly 70% of surveyed companies say they are now managing more machine identities than human identities, and that number is only likely to grow with time. In fact, surveyed organizations expect machine identities to increase about 30% in the next 3-5 years, growing faster than all other identity types. With attackers targeting machine identities with increased regularity, today’s enterprises need effective machine identity management more than ever. SailPoint Machine Identity Security strengthens an organization’s security posture by reducing the risk associated with orphaned and unmanaged machine identities.

The new product enables organizations to discover machine accounts, more easily classify and tag them, assign human ownership that remains up to date amid changing conditions, and certify access to ensure unnecessary accounts and permissions are revoked. By enabling enterprises to manage machine identities with the same degree of visibility, governance and control as human identities, Machine Identity Security helps make the process of identity security simpler and more comprehensive.

Additionally, automating the governance and lifecycle management process helps organizations approach the compliance process with greater confidence, helping ease any regulatory concerns.

“Machine identities are just as vulnerable to attackers as human identities,” said Ben Cody, SVP, Product, SailPoint. “In some ways, machine identities can be even more vulnerable to attackers than human identities. Treating them differently from human identities just doesn’t make sense in today’s threat landscape—enterprises need the same level of visibility and control that they’ve come to expect over their human identities. Built on SailPoint Atlas, Machine Identity Security is a unified product that can help manage human and machine identities with equal rigor, and its ability to automate and scale with minimal manual intervention can set enterprises up for both short and long-term success.”