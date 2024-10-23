Cohesity introduced a patent-pending visual data exploration capability to Cohesity Gaia, its AI-powered search assistant launched earlier this year. By providing customers with a visual categorization of the themes across documents and files within a data set, the visual data explorer brings new context to the data and suggests queries that help users gain insights faster.

With traditional approaches, enterprises often struggle to gain insights across unstructured data and text. This challenge only grows as the amount of unstructured data increases. With unstructured data representing more than 80% of all corporate data, companies are often forced to run queries and compile reports based on a small subset of data — the information stored in structured systems. As a result, reports and analyses may be incomplete or inaccurate, with valuable insight still locked inside disparate unstructured systems.

Cohesity Gaia brings the power of generative AI to enterprise data, dramatically improving the speed and quality of insights available for a variety of use cases. The solution indexes and provides insight based on data stored in many popular formats, including emails, documents, PDFs, text files, spreadsheets, HTML, XML, and presentations.

Gain insights faster with auto-generated themes and topics for thousands of documents

One of the biggest challenges users face when working with vast datasets is having access to data but not knowing where to begin or what valuable insights can be retrieved. Cohesity Gaia overcomes this by automatically providing a visual representation of the data, sorted by themes, giving users a clear starting point.

The new visual explorer uses topic modeling, a set of advanced AI techniques with natural language processing, to instantly identify hidden thematic structures across documents and files. This deep insight and context into the nature of the data offers a framework for better understanding, empowering users to ask more informed and targeted questions as they search.

The Gaia data explorer further simplifies this process by allowing users to click through each theme, ask conversational questions, and interact with intelligent, context-aware prompts to quickly find the most relevant information. Aligned with Cohesity’s responsible AI commitment, Gaia gives customers insight into their data while keeping it secure and compliant with regulatory requirements.

Cohesity will host a series of AI workshops to give customers and prospects a hands-on look at the first-of-its-kind data explorer and learn more about how Cohesity Gaia can help unlock new insights from their business. For more information on the AI workshops, visit our website.

“By addressing the challenge of managing and extracting insights from unstructured data across disparate systems, Cohesity Gaia and its new visual data explorer have the potential to revolutionize data accessibility for enterprises,” said Chirag Mehta, Principal Cybersecurity Analyst with Constellation Research. “This innovation not only could enhance data security and compliance but could also empower business users of enterprise customers with deeper, more contextual insights, significantly benefiting the decision-making process and operational efficiency.”

Access vast amounts of data stored in Sharepoint and NAS environments with generative AI

Cohesity has also expanded support for new workloads and data sources within Gaia. Cohesity customers can now analyze corporate data protected on the Cohesity platform from Microsoft 365 Mail, Microsoft 365 Sharepoint, and Microsoft 365 OneDrive, as well as on-prem or cloud-based file servers, including popular systems like Dell EMC Isilon, Netapp NAS, physical file servers, and Cohesity Smartfiles.

Introduced in February, Cohesity Gaia uses retrieval augmented generation (RAG) AI and large language models (LLMs) to help business users take advantage of the information contained in the data a company has generated.

“We developed Cohesity Gaia because we believe that companies should be able to unlock valuable insights from the data they’re spending so much time and so many resources to protect,” said Craig Martell, CTO, Cohesity. “It should be easy for business users to ask a question of their data and get an accurate, useful result, even if the data resides in disparate locations and different systems or how far back in history it goes. That is the promise of what Cohesity Gaia will deliver.”

The visual data explorer and support for new data sources and workloads will be available in the October release of Cohesity Gaia.