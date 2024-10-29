PIXM protects MSPs from credential theft and phishing attacks

PIXM Security launched its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) program for zero-day phishing protection. With over 500,000 end users already protected, PIXM shields MSPs and their customers from credential theft and zero-day phishing attacks that can lead to malware and other exploits on their laptops, desktops and mobile platforms.

Over 50 percent of phishing links are clicked outside corporate email. While phishing security is often associated solely with email protection, cybercriminals are adapting and increasingly exploiting other channels such as SMS, social media platforms (such as Facebook), SaaS work apps (such as Slack and Google Docs), and even QR codes to deliver phishing attacks. This shift leaves many organizations vulnerable, as legacy email security solutions do not cover these expanding attack vectors.

PIXM uses AI Computer Vision to protect users right in the browser the moment they click on a link. This real-time approach acts as a “second set of eyes,” instantly and accurately analyzing web pages and on screen content to determine its legitimacy and promptly alerting users to potential threats and phishing attempts. This approach provides unmatched protection across all digital touchpoints and all types of phishing attacks.

PIXM also prevents threats from stealthy spear phishing links that users click in their email box, which evade even the most sophisticated email protection because hackers can mask credential harvesting phishing links until the moment they are clicked by a targeted user.

“We are excited to empower MSPs with AI-guided browser tools to protect their users from the next generation of phishing attacks,” said Chris Cleveland, Founder, PIXM Security. “As attackers evolve their tactics, our solution is designed to detect and neutralize these threats at the browser level. By providing real-time protection and stopping phishing attacks at the moment of click, we ensure that even the most sophisticated spear-phishing attempts are mitigated before any damage occurs.”

“Our Clients are increasingly targeted by advanced phishing attacks that threaten the security of their staff’s data. Through its managed security services, PIXM provides Identity Automation with real-time intelligence and immediate alerts on highly sophisticated phishing campaigns. This proactive approach enables us to quickly neutralize threats, ensuring a secure and resilient digital environment for schools while staying ahead of emerging attacks,” said Michael Webb, CPO, Identity Automation.

The PIXM MSP program includes these and other benefits: