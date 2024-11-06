Atakama introduces DNS filtering designed for MSPs

Atakama announced the latest expansion of its Managed Browser Security Platform, introducing DNS filtering explicitly designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

This new feature enables comprehensive in-browser and network-level filtering, providing a full-spectrum DNS solution that secures browsers and entire network environments.

Atakama’s Managed Browser Security Platform transforms the browser into a secure foundation, empowering MSPs with enhanced visibility and control over client web activity. The platform now includes advanced capabilities such as category-based filtering and DNS over HTTPS (DoH), enabling precise security customization and protection against sophisticated threats.

Atakama’s DNS solution defends against DNS cache poisoning (spoofing), DNS tunneling, and a range of web-based threats.

“Since its initial release, Atakama’s Managed Browser Security Platform has empowered MSPs to block phishing, malware, and other browser-related risks,” said Daniel H. Gallancy, CEO of Atakama.

“We heard our Partners loud and clear, and decided to go system-wide with our advanced DNS feature. With our new custom DNS functionality, we extend our protection beyond the browser, securing entire endpoints and networks. Our mission is to provide MSPs with effective, efficient security tools that protect clients without impacting productivity,” added Gallancy.

Atakama’s latest updates reflect its commitment to innovation and robust security, equipping MSPs with essential resources to safeguard clients in an increasingly complex digital landscape.