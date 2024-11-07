Malwarebytes acquires AzireVPN to boost security for customers

Malwarebytes announced the acquisition of AzireVPN, a renowned privacy-focused VPN provider.

Malwarebytes has long been a defender of user privacy through its portfolio of consumer solutions, including Malwarebytes Privacy VPN and its free ad and scam blocker web extension Malwarebytes Browser Guard. This acquisition further supports the company’s mission to reimagine consumer cybersecurity to protect devices and data, no matter where users are located, how they work and play, or the size of their wallet.

By integrating AzireVPN’s advanced VPN technologies and intellectual property into its platform, Malwarebytes will deliver increased flexibility and enhanced security for customers. AzireVPN developed Blind Operator, a unique privacy feature implemented to completely disable both remote and local access to its servers. This creates a barrier against unauthorized modifications and traffic interception, making it virtually impossible for anyone to modify or tap the traffic on its servers and share any information about a user.

“Malwarebytes is a fierce advocate for privacy, and this acquisition reinforces our dedication to driving innovation that protects a free and open internet,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO, Malwarebytes. “As threats to individuals’ digital autonomy and security grow, we plan to build on AzireVPN’s legacy to deliver cutting-edge solutions.”

Malwarebytes and AzireVPN share a vision of empowering users worldwide to combat censorship and safeguard digital freedom. Known for its robust security standards and privacy-first commitment, AzireVPN physically owns and controls its servers—a practice Malwarebytes is committed to continuing.

“Joining Malwarebytes marks an exciting new chapter for AzireVPN and our privacy-conscious user base,” said William Oling, Co-Founder, AzireVPN. “As pioneers in ultra-private VPN technology, we’ve always set the standard for security and anonymity. Now, with Malwarebytes we’re ready to redefine what it means to stay safe and private online for those who demand the very best in privacy protection.”

This acquisition marks another milestone for Malwarebytes. The company accelerated its growth over the past year, acquiring Cyrus, a disruptive innovator in online privacy solutions, and launching Identity Theft Protection and Personal Data Remover products.

It also enhanced its consumer security portfolio with an improved, integrated user experience from desktop to mobile and the introduction of Trusted Advisor with its easy-to-understand Protection Score. Additionally, it launched a free Digital Footprint scan to help users proactively think about security and their exposed personal data.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.