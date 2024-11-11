Help Net Security
Setting a security standard: From vulnerability to exposure management

Vulnerability management has been the standard approach to fending off cyber threats for years. Still, it falls short by focusing on a limited number of vulnerabilities, often resolving only 1% to 20% of issues. In 2024, with the average data breach cost rising to $4.88 million, businesses can no longer rely on outdated, reactive practices. Instead, a shift to exposure management is crucial.

In this Help Net Security video, Rob Gurzeev, CEO of CyCognito, discusses how exposure management provides a proactive, continuous method for understanding and prioritizing risks across the entire attack surface, not just isolated vulnerabilities. This transition, however, requires advanced technology and clarity on key success metrics.

