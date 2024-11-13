Bectran adds RSA encryption to protect the transmission of sensitive data

Keeping information secure is both a leading challenge and priority among B2B credit, collections and accounts receivables departments. It requires vigilance against scams like identity theft and hacks that intercept vital business and customer information in transit.

Bectran has implemented an option allowing businesses to further safeguard their customer data. The option provides an additional layer of encryption to protect the transmission of sensitive data like SSN, date of birth and other personally identifiable information (PII) across systems—including external company systems—and a range of additional use cases.

“Data security is at the core of our platform,” adds Bectran’s CEO, Louis Ifeguni. “This latest enhancement solves the challenge of keeping customer information secured to the highest standards while enabling businesses to confidently manage that information for effective credit operations.”

Further Securing Transmissions

Credit departments have to balance two needs when handling privileged customer information. On the one hand, they need to keep that information as secure as possible, for compliance and for customer wellbeing—on the other, effective operations require access to that information.

Software providers compliant with industry-leading security standards, like Bectran, address these needs by encrypting stored customer data and by using trusted network communication protocols. However, departments that need to send privileged data to external company systems have another challenge, as transmitted data needs additional outbound security.

Bectran’s latest update solves the challenge of safely transmitting privileged information. Using RSA encryption—an approach widely trusted in sensitive network communications—Bectran allows businesses to “black box” customer data prior to transmission. Data secured in this way can only be decrypted by a private key on the credit department’s end, keeping it safe from eavesdropping or tampering by anyone between sending and receiving.

The added RSA encryption option allows businesses to confidently transmit customer information even to external company systems, supporting a wide range of additional use cases. Customers’ privileged data is safeguarded against hacking schemes like man-in-the-middle—where attackers intercept data in transit—since hackers cannot decrypt the information without the private key.

“At Bectran, we see the threat bad actors pose to credit and AR operations, and specifically to the security of their company and customer data,” comments Ali Kidwai, Sr. Manager of Product & Implementation at Bectran. “This latest enhancement compliments our fraud suite with additional defenses against hackers intercepting data in transit. It does this without compromising our clients’ operations and data needs, advancing our commitment to order-to-cash efficiency.”