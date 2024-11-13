Rakuten Viber unveils new security solutions for businesses

Rakuten Viber has launched new solutions to further protect communication on the platform. Businesses can now quickly authenticate users to enhance trust and reduce fraud, making interactions more secure.

Verification messages provide a secure and seamless way to authenticate clients through one-time passwords (OTPs). With ready-made templates designed to increase conversions, businesses can send encrypted OTPs at lower costs than SMS and at a pre-defined delivery time. When users receive a Viber verification message, they can quickly copy the PIN code using a ‘copy’ button in the chat and without opening Viber, enabling a fast and frictionless authentication process.

SecurePlus messages add an extra layer of security by checking the recipient's number to confirm it's not flagged for potential fraudulent activity. Private and sensitive information, such as transaction details and bank statements, is only delivered once Rakuten Viber has verified the recipient in real-time. Originally developed for Eurobank, one of Europe's leading banks, this solution is now available globally to meet the growing demand for advanced security from financial institutions and other industries handling sensitive customer information, including insurance and pharmaceutical.

These new updates are complemented by Rakuten Viber’s recent SOC 2 Type II certification, a rigorous security audit that validates the app’s robust data protection measures. As one of the top three messaging and calling apps rated for security by Stiftung Warentest, Rakuten Viber provides encryption in transit for communications between businesses and users, while maintaining end-to-end encryption for private and group chats as well as private calls. Rakuten Viber’s enhanced security means that private messages are never stored on the super app’s servers and that all connections remain HTTPS-secure.

Sokratis Kalamatianos, responsible for Digital Solutions at Eurobank comments, “As a bank, security is paramount to us. Collaborating with Rakuten Viber to develop a product for enhancing the protection of sensitive information was truly rewarding for Eurobank. Our journey through this process was seamless, driven by our shared commitment to security. The fact that this solution is being rolled out further is a testament to our innovative collaboration.”

“Security is a part of Rakuten Viber’s DNA,” said Cristina Constandache, Chief Revenue Officer at Rakuten Viber. “As 60% of online customers now prioritize security and transparency in communications with businesses, it is imperative to redefine trust. Our new solutions reinforce our commitment to safeguarding every brand-user interaction while solidifying our role as a secure super app. Our mission is to create a platform where everyone can engage seamlessly, with confidence in the privacy and integrity of their communications.”

The new security solutions are available to businesses worldwide on demand.