ReasonLabs launches Online Security platform for Android and iOS

ReasonLabs launched Online Security platform for Android and iOS, available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

This marks a significant milestone in ReasonLabs’ mission to deliver a comprehensive security platform that empowers over 25 million users with protection for their devices, identities, and privacy.

ReasonLabs’ platform, already recognized for its identity and device protection delivered on desktops, now extends its availability to mobile devices. Americans lost more than $12.5 billion to online scams in 2023, and the Online Security platform allows users to fight back against this widespread issue. Built to enterprise standards, the Online Security platform protects users from identity theft, online scams, cybercrime, and advanced attacks like ransomware, cryptojacking, and more.

“Our new mobile apps represent a significant step forward in our mission to deliver top-tier cybersecurity solutions to consumers of all ages,” said Kobi Kalif, CEO of ReasonLabs. “Our more than 25 million users have utilized our security platform to protect their devices, identities, and privacy, and we’re excited to give them even more ways to manage their protection. Equally, we want to reach as many new users as we can, so they too can benefit from our platform, no matter where they are in the world.”

Some key features of the platform include:

Identity theft protection: Online Security protects users’ most sensitive information, such as their social security or credit card numbers.

Real-time alerts: Users will be notified and can take immediate action when problems occur, such as unauthorized bank account activities, new account applications, and more.

$1,000,000 cyber insurance: Identity Theft insurance coverage can help recover lost funds and restoration-related expenses.

Anti-scam: Anti-Scam features guard users against deceptive schemes and online fraud that can harm the lives of all family members.

Credit and SSN monitoring: A credit score simulator and SSN monitoring service can estimate how financial actions may affect your credit score and alert you to suspicious activity.

Dark web monitoring: Online Security routinely scans the dark web for any signs of leaking personal information involved in large-scale data breaches.

Privacy enhancement: Privacy features ensure that personal data like passport numbers, email, phone numbers, and more remain private and protected.

Password manager: Online Security’s password manager lets users access their passwords anytime, share securely with family, and generate new safe passwords in seconds.