Quantum DXi9200 helps organizations manage and reduce cybersecurity risks

Quantum announces the DXi9200, the latest generation of its flagship DXi9000 Series hybrid (flash + dense disk) data protection appliances, designed for scalable, efficient backup and recovery services for large organizations.

With the continuing threat of ransomware attacks, organizations need to take a comprehensive and proactive approach to secure their data and data copies, continuously validate recovery operations, and quickly recover in case of attack. As the industry’s most scalable, feature-rich, and efficient data protection appliance, the DXi9200 meets these challenges head on.

“The DXi9200 is a powerful new solution for strengthening any organization’s cyber resilience,” says Sanam Mittal, VP, DXi. “Coupled with highly optimized data reduction, replication, and cloud tiering, plus all-inclusive software, capacity-on-demand licensing, and Flexible as-a-Service subscription service options, the DXi9200 dramatically lowers costs and increases IT efficiency. DXi9200 is the ideal choice for enterprise backup and recovery services, consolidation of offsite immutable copies for disaster recovery and long-term retention, and as the central hub of modern edge-core-cloud data protection fabrics.”

Flexible scalability. The DXi9000 Series is well recognized for its flexible deployment options, providing small capacity entry points with the ability to expand with capacity-on-demand licensing and incremental upgrades as needs grow, up to 20 times initial capacity. The solution features a 110 TB entry capacity that can easily scale in 55 TB increments up to 2.2 PB usable. Plus, with up to 70x data reduction rates and bundled DXi Cloud Share tiering to public and private clouds, the DXi9200 achieves logical capacities of up to 462 PBs under management to ensure that organizations can stay cyber resilient as their data volumes grow.

Security-rich feature set. The DXi9200 strengthens every customer’s cyber resilience to protect against cyberattacks with a hardened architecture consistent with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 (CSF 2.0) designed to help organizations to manage and reduce their cybersecurity risks. The DXi9200 features:

Protection against unauthorized access with secure connectivity to backup software, replication partners, and cloud tiering destinations based on at-rest and in-flight data encryption, secure multi-factor authentication, and role-based access control.

Offsite protection of data copies through bundled replication, cloud tiering to public and private clouds, cooperating DXi virtual and physical appliances, and Direct-to-Tape capabilities, for seamless disaster recovery within minutes.

More than 30% faster ingest and restore performance* for increasing service levels including more frequent backups, continuous validation of data sets and recovery processes, and instant data access for rapid recovery of large, critical workflows, to minimize downtime after an incident and achieve better recovery time objectives (RTO) and recovery point objectives (RPO).

Extensive system monitoring and alerting capabilities including real-time status and anomaly detection of critical events or irregularities, helping prevent data breaches or system failures.

Backup data integrity against alteration, deletion or corruption with offline immutable snapshot data copies, frequent native data integrity health checks, parity-protected RAID, and a compatible ecosystem of data protection and malware scanning software, including Veeam, Veritas, and Commvault.

Density and efficiency. With the advent of Quantum’s all-flash DXi T-Series appliances setting a new standard for ultra-fast ransomware recovery, the role of hybrid appliances is quickly evolving to key use cases where cost efficiency is a primary concern. By integrating both fast NVME flash and dense hard disks, the DXi9200 doubles price/performance compared to prior generations, achieving up to 68% denser packaging (2.2 PB usable in only 12 rack units), and 25% less power consumption, enabling organizations to aggressively improve the cyber resilience of their infrastructure at a reasonable cost.

DXi9200 appliances are available immediately. All DXi products are flexibly available as a capital purchase or via Quantum GO, Quantum’s pay-as-you-go subscription offering.