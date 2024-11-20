Radware AI SOC Xpert automates instant threat responses

Radware launched its AI SOC Xpert. The new cloud security service redefines how modern security operation centers (SOCs) manage DDoS and application security incidents, leveraging AI-based technology to drastically cut mean time to resolution (MTTR) by up to 95%.

Designed to instantly resolve incidents, the innovative technology provides SOC teams automated attack detection, immediate forensics data, and precisely tailored remediation plans that can be implemented by a click of a button.

The AI SOC Xpert is the latest addition to Radware EPIC-AI, which integrates Agentic-AI architecture and generative AI algorithms across the company’s cloud security platform.

“With this game changing cloud service, SOC analysts of all skill levels can advance as DDoS and application security experts—and just in time,” said David Aviv, Radware’s CTO. “Radware is leveraging the latest advancements in GenAI to successfully combat the most sophisticated zero-day exploits created by cybercriminals. AI SOC Xpert empowers SOC teams to do more with less. It streamlines data access, attack detection, and decision-making so they can focus on strategic tasks rather than manual processes and respond to cyberthreats with unprecedented speed and accuracy.”

To help customers protect their brands and significantly reduce the time, effort, and costs in managing DDoS and application security incidents, Radware’s new AI SOC Xpert is built to: