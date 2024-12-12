Citrix acquires deviceTRUST and Strong Network

With the widespread adoption of hybrid work models, where teams operate across geographical regions on managed and unmanaged devices, every connection and endpoint presents a potential security risk. Addressing this challenge, Citrix announced the strategic acquisitions of deviceTRUST GmbH and strong.network SA.

Building on its commitment to strengthen security throughout its solutions, these acquisitions expand the security capabilities of the Citrix platform, enabling it to isolate and protect access to mission-critical applications deployed across on-premises and cloud environments while ensuring access for developers to cloud development environments.

With these new additions, Citrix is empowering companies to simplify zero-trust access to meet diverse user needs in hybrid application deployments while reducing the risk of data loss.

“As businesses continue to evolve to support hybrid work, the demand for cyber resilience has only intensified,” said Sridhar Mullapudi, EVP and GM, Citrix. “We are proud to welcome the deviceTRUST and Strong Network teams to the Citrix family. By integrating their secure access technologies into the Citrix platform, we’re providing greater value for our customers and helping them meet the diverse needs of their users.”

Elevating zero-trust security

The deviceTRUST technology introduces a new layer of control, enabling real-time contextual access for VDI and DaaS environments. This capability allows organizations to monitor and respond to changes in device posture and user location, strengthening data security, managing application access, and reducing endpoint risk.

By continuously assessing device attestation, the Citrix platform enables IT leaders to grant or revoke access based on real-time security conditions, offering organizations greater control over their network access.

Securing and accelerating developer workflows

The Strong Network platform’s secure cloud development environments help businesses build, launch, and access mission-critical applications more efficiently and cost-effectively. Strong Network protects against data breaches with features like data loss prevention and patented data infiltration detection, which guard against phishing, malware, and credential theft.

Designed for BYOD setups, the Strong Network platform’s secure cloud development environments also ensure compliance with security standards such as NIST and ISO, while providing clear visibility and control throughout the application lifecycle.

Expanding secure access to hybrid deployments

In addition to these acquisitions, Citrix is also expanding support for Citrix Secure Private Access in hybrid environments, providing customers with the simplicity of cloud management with the resiliency of an on-premises data plane.

With Citrix Secure Private Access, businesses can manage secure access to applications across on-premises and cloud environments, extending zero-trust access controls to web and SaaS applications, virtual desktops, and traditional client/server applications—uniquely bridging security and usability across all application types.