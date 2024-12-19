Netwrix 1Secure enhances protection against data and identity access risks

Netwrix released a new version of its SaaS platform, Netwrix 1Secure. The latest version builds on its existing security monitoring functionality with more robust access rights assessment and expanded security auditing capabilities to overcome the lack of control when relying only on native security tools in Microsoft 365.

Netwrix 1Secure helps customers promote a secure IT environment with the following added functionality:

Risky permissions identification in SharePoint Online. Reporting on permissions provides actionable insights to help reduce data exposure across the Microsoft 365 environment. Additional alerts on data sharing are designed to keep tight access controls around critical data.

Accelerated incident detection and response in Entra ID with thirteen new alerts and ten new activity reports.

with thirteen new alerts and ten new activity reports. Database security expanded to SQL Server. New reporting allows customers to review successful and failed login attempts to their SQL databases and spot any suspicious activity in a timely fashion.

Faster decision-making and threat prioritization with risk mapping according to MITRE ATT&CK Matrix for Enterprise. Alignment with MITRE helps customers understand risks in the context of the cyberattack lifecycle and prioritize responses accordingly, improving their overall security posture.

“This latest release represents a significant step forward in our ultimate vision of delivering the full power and capability of the Netwrix portfolio via a single interface on the 1Secure platform,” says Michael Tweddle, CPO at Netwrix. “We’re committed to meeting our customers and partners where they are, whether in the cloud, on premises, or hybrid environments.”