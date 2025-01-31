Binarly helps organizations prepare for mandatory transition to PQC standards

Binarly announced Binarly Transparency Platform v2.7, a major update that enables corporate defenders to prepare for a mandatory transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards.

As quantum computing advances, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued fresh guidance on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), underscoring the urgency of PQC readiness amid deadlines and regulations.

Transitioning large enterprises to meet these new requirements is a lengthy, often complex process. The latest product update has been fitted with patented technologies to handle discovery, inventorying and assessment of cryptographic assets:

Cryptographic keys: Ownership, algorithm identifier, format, and status (active or deprecated) accurately documented.

Certificates: Validity period, ownership, and algorithm used, captured and displayed in streamlined reports.

Algorithms: Accurate tracking and identification of algorithms in use, and assessment of their ability to resist quantum attacks.

Protocols (TLS, etc.): Inventory that includes version and implementation details to track any dependencies.

“Preparedness for PQC can’t happen overnight,” said Ryan Weekes, CPO at Binarly. “Our platform helps you discover which assets need immediate attention while delivering the insights required to align with new regulations for post-quantum readiness.”

By identifying outdated or insecure cryptography, enterprises can better manage their transition to post-quantum standards and avoid compliance gaps.

Key PQC-focused enhancements:

Cryptographic reachability: Identify which cryptographic algorithms in a binary are actively used, so you can prioritize changes that truly matter.

PQC compliance: Track NIST-approved post-quantum algorithms, pinpoint outdated cryptography, and plan targeted updates for quantum-safe security.

Enhanced CBOM and reporting: Build a robust inventory of certificates, keys, and algorithms while generating streamlined reports for cross-team collaboration.

“Our new cryptographic reachability feature cuts through false positives to highlight exactly which algorithms are actively in use,” said Alex Matrosov, CEO and Head of Research at Binarly. “Enterprises gain an actionable blueprint to modernize their cryptographic assets and stay ahead of regulatory mandates.”

With v2.7, the Binarly Transparency Platform introduces key feature improvements, performance upgrades, and critical updates to better support software supply chain transparency, vulnerability remediation, and regulatory compliance.