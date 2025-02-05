The API security crisis and why businesses are at risk

In this Help Net Security video, Ivan Novikov, CEO of Wallarm, discusses the 2025 API ThreatStats Report, highlighting how APIs have become the primary attack surface over the past year, mainly driven by the rise of AI-related risks.

Researchers identified 439 AI-related CVEs—a staggering 1,025% increase from the previous year. 99% were linked to APIs, with vulnerabilities including injection flaws, misconfigurations, and emerging memory corruption issues caused by AI’s reliance on high-performance binary APIs.

In response to the rise in AI adoption and associated exploits, Wallarm introduced a new ThreatStats Top 10 category: Memory Corruption and Overflow. This category highlights vulnerabilities from improper memory handling and access, leading to security breaches such as unauthorized data exposure, system crashes, and arbitrary code execution. An analysis of AI workloads interacting with hardware revealed that APIs are increasingly susceptible to issues like buffer overflows and integer overflows, reinforcing the need for enhanced security measures.