Corero Network Security unveils automated DDoS-aware resiliency

Corero Network Security announced new advancements in multi-site resiliency and intelligent traffic management, further strengthening its ability to deliver always-on DDoS protection.

Designed to mitigate large-scale cyberattacks, operational failures, and data center outages, Corero’s solution eliminates single points of failure by automatically adapting when a security component, data center, or network segment goes offline—ensuring seamless operations without disruption or manual intervention.

Modern organizations require continuous availability, but traditional solutions lack resilience in the face of major availability events. Corero removes these barriers with proactive, real-time mitigation, dynamically distributing security enforcement to maintain consistent performance. If one system, data center, or network segment fails, another instantly takes over—ensuring uninterrupted protection and seamless resiliency without service disruptions or degraded performance.

“Security and availability should never be a trade-off—that’s why we continue to raise the bar with resilient, always-on protection,” said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. “Corero is setting a new standard for global DDoS resilience, and this innovation is just the first of many steps we’re taking to keep our customers online and operational—no matter what. If one location is compromised, traffic is automatically rerouted, ensuring seamless defense without downtime.”

With Corero’s innovative resilience, organizations can stay secure, stay online, and stay ahead of evolving threats—without overprovisioning, operational delays, or downtime risks. By integrating resiliency, Corero strengthens service availability while simplifying operations, preventing downtime that leads to revenue loss, SLA violations, and reputational damage.

Service providers, financial institutions, e-commerce businesses, healthcare organizations, and other latency-sensitive industries can scale defenses dynamically without excessive infrastructure costs, ensuring that even sophisticated, high-volume attacks are mitigated without disruption. With seamless, always-on protection, Corero delivers intelligent, automated security that keeps operations running—no matter the threat.