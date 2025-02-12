Armor Nexus reduces an organization’s attack surface

Armor unveiled Nexus, a platform designed to provide transparency, proactive risk reduction, and intelligent support for large, complex organizations to ensure an adaptable, comprehensive, and unified cybersecurity strategy.

With Nexus, Armor Defense reinforces its commitment of being the trusted security partner of choice for organizations worldwide.

Full SOC transparency

Nexus provides a window into the heart of the Armor Security Operations Center (SOC), allowing organizations to view every action taken to neutralize threats in real-time. The portal showcases SOC activities, including detailed threat hunt findings and tailored recommendations, giving customers full visibility into how Armor Defense is protecting their critical assets.

“Enterprises have been plagued with limited visibility into their MDR provider’s operations,” said Chris Drake, CEO of Armor Defense. “With Nexus, we’re not just mitigating threats, we’re enabling our clients to see exactly how we’re stopping them and arming them with the knowledge they need to stay one step ahead. The old expression Trust but Verify holds especially true with managing your risk partners and that’s now possible with Nexus.”

Proactive cyber risk reduction

Armor MDR proactively adapts threat defenses based on real-time threat intelligence and evolving attack patterns to reduce an organization’s attack surface. With Nexus, organizations can visibly see the impact and effectiveness of these proactive strategies enabling them to “shift left” on the MITRE ATT&CK chain.

Supporting complex organizations

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by large, complex organizations, Nexus seamlessly supports the needs of organizations that operate globally, have multiple subsidiaries, or are composed of multiple departments.

Through intelligent routing, Nexus allows for the desired segregation – ensuring that each group operates independently while ensuring the Armor SOC hunts and investigates threats across the entire environment as one unified entity. This holistic approach guarantees that no threat goes unaddressed, eliminating blind spots and ensuring comprehensive protection for the entire organization.

With Nexus, cybersecurity is no longer a reactive measure, but a proactive and adaptive strategy that grows with your organization.

Nexus is now available to all Armor MDR customers.