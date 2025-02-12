Netwrix simplifies managing vendor and third-party access

Netwrix released the new component of Netwrix Privilege Secure, which simplifies secure remote access for distributed workforces and third-party vendors.

The new add-on reduces the attack surface by eliminating traditional VPN dependencies through granular, identity-based access control. It enables employees to access critical systems securely from any location, grants just-in-time privileges to reduce risks, and simplifies managing vendor and third-party access with temporary, controlled permissions.

“As more organizations adopt Zero Trust Architecture, securing remote access has become an integral part of this strategy,” says Michael Tweddle, CPO at Netwrix. “Netwrix’s secure remote access capabilities allow organizations to apply Zero Trust policies to privileged users accessing critical systems remotely and ensure that no user or device is inherently trusted, regardless of their location or network.”

Key benefits of the latest enhancement of Netwrix Privilege Secure include: