SysReptor: Open-source penetration testing reporting platform

SysReptor is a customizable open-source penetration testing reporting platform built for pentesters, red teamers, and cybersecurity professionals. You can optimize your workflow by simplifying, automating, and personalizing your reports.

“SysReptor is an easy-to-use tool for pentesters and simplifies pentest reporting. Reports are designed as HTML/CSS and rendered to PDFs. Pentesters can write their reports in markdown format. We actively maintain it and release new features continuously (from note-taking to encrypted archiving, concurrent editing, version histories, data encryption at rest, etc.),” Aron Molnar, one of the creators of SysReptor, told Help Net Security.

Future plans and download

“We’re excited to announce that we’ll soon open our plugin system to the public, allowing users to create their plugins. We’ll also focus more on expanding tool integrations to enhance functionality,” Molnar explained.

SysReptor is available for free on GitHub.

