Cybersecurity jobs available right now in the USA: February 20, 2025

Compliance & Privacy Specialist

McKesson | Remote

As a Compliance & Privacy Specialist, you will identify potential gaps, establish and maintain policies and procedures to guide the business in complying with regulatory requirements, create and deliver workforce education on privacy and data protection standards, establish and enhance auditing and monitoring activities along with corresponding metrics, and investigate potential policy and regulatory infractions within the business.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Messer | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will utilize existing technology platforms to monitor security threats and incidents. Investigate on suspicious activities, gather evidence and document for traceability. Identify vulnerable assets (workstation, network device, IOT) and propose remediation actions or apply fix. Perform security assessment (penetration and vulnerability testing) and ensure all deficiencies are mitigated.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Modern Technology Solutions | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and implement systems to meet cybersecurity policy and regulations. Utilize cybersecurity tools, network topologies, intrusion detection, PKI, and secured networks. Integrate secure practices such as PKI integration, IdAM, multi-factor authentication, service-oriented architectures, and network or web related protocols.







Cybersecurity Engineer

KPIT | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will lead cyber security activities in compliance with ISO 21434. Guide software engineers in vulnerability analysis and support tracking cyber security implementation issues based on the vulnerability analysis. Support verification engineer in security verification test. Support penetration testing activities and its vulnerability management.

Cyber Security Engineer

Frontier Internet | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will be responsible for understanding security tool system architectures, implementing and documenting configurations, reviewing settings for relevance, researching and leveraging new features, maintaining operational efficiency, and providing additional support to other system users.

Cyber Security Engineer, Compliance – SOX

Community Health Systems | Remote

As a Cyber Security Engineer, Compliance – SOX, you will coordinate periodic access reviews for key SOX systems and applications, including running reports in multiple systems, analyzing data, and investigating exceptions for potential risk exposure.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Southern Company | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will conduct in-depth analysis of adversarial capabilities, infrastructure, and TTPs. Work with other analysts to understand stakeholder requirements and operationalize data to meet those requirements. Utilize technologies for cataloging external intelligence, correlating with internal intelligence, and working with SOC to mitigate active threats.

GRC Analyst

Prolacta Bioscience | Remote

As a GRC Analyst, you will assist in maintaining and updating the organization’s risk register, identifying potential information security loss event scenarios, tracking risks and ensuring appropriate mitigation actions are taken. Support the development, review and management of policies, standards and procedures to ensure alignment with regulatory and security requirements. Assist with incident documentation and root cause analysis for identified risks.

Incident Response Analyst

Trend Micro | On-site

As an Incident Response Analyst, you will oversee all incident response, from detection to incident resolution. Perform host and network level analysis to support on-going investigations through incident response. Review and analyze technical components of malware and other related threat activities while developing and refining detection criteria.

Industrial Automation and Cybersecurity Engineer

Danone | On-site

As an Industrial Automation and Cybersecurity Engineer, you will ensure compliance with Danone OT cybersecurity policies and standards. Troubleshoot and resolve complex and ambiguous plant control system issues and escalate when necessary. Organize windows patch install in industrial automation servers and workstations with the Americas server infrastructure team.

Intern – Cybersecurity Analyst

KPI Solutions | On-site

As an Intern – Cybersecurity Analyst, you will conduct real-time 24/7 security monitoring and intrusion detection analysis for all KPI networks, servers, cloud platforms, and endpoint (laptop, desktop, mobile, and internet of things/IOT) systems. Respond to computer security incidents according to the computer security incident response policy and procedures.

IT Cybersecurity Intern

Wade Trim | On-site

As an IT Cybersecurity Intern, you will perform log analysis, vulnerability scans, analyze data, and generate vulnerability reports. Perform malware/virus removal and analysis. Create phishing emails to test employee awareness and generate reports from results. Configure tools that may come in the form of virus software, password vaults, and vulnerability management software.

Junior Offensive Operator

DigiTrust Group | Remote

As a Junior Offensive Operator, you will participate in and conduct adversary simulation, assumed breaches, and blackbox penetration tests. Help develop, test, and execute attack plans, scripts, tools, and methodologies to strengthen our offensive operations. Leverage OSINT sources to conduct reconnaissance on targets.

Manager, Identity & Access Management – PAM

IHG Hotels & Resorts | Hybrid

As a Manager, Identity & Access Management – PAM, you will be responsible for overseeing operational capabilities for Privileged Access Management (PAM) operations to include supporting initiatives that will mature the IAM program overall. Key responsibilities will include maintaining service levels, oversight of key improvement initiatives, metrics, reporting, and continuous service improvement activities with key stakeholders.

Security Engineer II, Stores Application Security

Amazon | On-site

As a Security Engineer II, Stores Application Security, you will you will be responsible for creating, updating, and maintaining threat models for various software projects, conducting manual and automated secure code reviews (primarily in Java, Python, and JavaScript), developing security automation tools, and performing adversarial security analysis using cutting-edge tools.

Security IT Intern

Aireon | Hybrid

As a Security IT Intern, you will learn to monitor, report, and mitigate cyber threats utilizing security tools and procedures. Intern will focus on improving policies and procedures surrounding Aireon environments with a focus on risk management, threat intelligence, and incident response.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

ImmunityBio | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will participate in the development and implementation of the enterprise security architecture and supporting security standards to ensure compliance with corporate policies, and relevant legislative and regulatory requirements. Monitor information systems for security incidents and vulnerabilities including the development of monitoring and visibility capabilities, report on incidents, vulnerabilities, and trends.

Senior Engineer, Cybersecurity Telecom Transformation

T-Mobile | On-site

As a Senior Engineer, Cybersecurity Telecom Transformation, you will develop and implement security strategies for 3GPP 5G Radio Access Network, OSS, and associated network elements. Oversee the security configuration and compliance of cloud-native services and infrastructure-as-code (IaC). Conduct security risk assessments, including threat modeling.

Senior Identity Management Engineer

Neurocrine Biosciences | On-site

As a Senior Identity Management Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain Neurocrine’s IAM program leveraging Sailpoint IdentityNow and related technology. Develop and maintain IAM automation solutions by coding in PowerShell, Python, TypeScript, and JavaScript, while configuring and customizing IAM tools and platforms to meet organizational security requirements and business needs.

Senior InfoSec Engineer Application Security

Philip Morris International | Hybrid

As a Senior InfoSec Engineer Application Security, you will identify cybersecurity gaps in PMI applications and systems using a wide variety of methods, e.g. threat modeling, architecture reviews, access model reviews, configuration reviews, static and dynamic application security testing. Evaluate the security posture of the third party solutions using TPCRM methodologies with cybersecurity focus.

Senior Security Automation Engineer

SimSpace | Remote

As a Senior Security Automation Engineer, you will architect and automate the deployment of endpoint and network security tools in virtualized environments. Develop and maintain automation scripts using Puppet, Ansible, and other Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools. Implement continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines for security tools and configurations.

Staff Cybersecurity Incident Responder

CVS Health | Remote

As a Staff Cybersecurity Incident Responder, you will be leading and managing resources to contain, remediate, eradicate, and recover from cybersecurity incidents. You will also document and report all engagements with utmost detail and accuracy to identify incident trends, key metrics, and assess the effectiveness of response efforts through regular reporting and analysis.