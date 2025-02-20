Lumu Playback strengthens threat detection

Lumu announced Playback feature for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Playback collects, analyzes and stores network metadata including network logs, and turns them into actionable threat intelligence.

This enterprise-grade technology is widely adopted by the financial sector, healthcare, government, and education, and is now being made available to the MSP market and its SMB clients.

Playback enables MSPs to efficiently meet compliance requirements, and strengthen threat detection while significantly reducing operational costs. Via a self-service experience, Playback is built to run automated analysis on stored data, cross-checking it with recent intelligence, and newly discovered attacks. Playback uncovers incidents that may have previously gone undetected, designed to help MSPs protect their clients from stealthy attackers.

A critical component of Playback is the storage of network logs, which are essential for maintaining a comprehensive audit trail within an organization’s IT environment—crucial for compliance audits and forensic investigations.

Regulatory frameworks such as PCI, HIPAA, SOC2, NIST, and CIS require organizations to collect, retain, and protect log data. However, the traditional method of funneling all network logs into SIEM systems has proven costly and inefficient, particularly when dealing with high volumes of network traffic logs.

“As the cybersecurity landscape evolves, MSPs need solutions that not only ensure compliance but also enhance threat detection and reduce operational burdens. Lumu’s Playback empowers MSPs to retain essential security logs efficiently, allowing them to provide their clients with unparalleled network visibility and faster threat response, all while reducing costs,” said Ricardo Villadiego, CEO at Lumu. “Lumu is providing MSPs with enterprise-grade security technologies at an accessible price for the MSP market.”

Benefits include: