Norton’s AI-powered features defend against scams and social engineering threats

Norton is setting the standard for scam protection with a new range of AI-powered features fully integrated in Norton Cyber Safety products to help protect people from the most widespread cyberthreat of our time.

Like the first domino tipping over and setting off a chain reaction, scams are the initial event that can trigger a series of serious attacks, including identity theft and financial fraud. The Company reports that 90% of all cyberthreats now originate from scams and social engineering threats–a figure that has almost tripled since 2021.

Available starting today in the US across the Norton Cyber Safety product lineup, Genie Scam Protection and Genie Scam Protection Pro provide AI protection in all the usual hotbeds for scams: texts, phone calls, emails, and web. Like a detective searching for clues, the Norton Genie AI analyzes the meaning of words, not just links, to spot hidden scam patterns even the most careful person can miss. Norton’s most comprehensive plan, Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus, also offers Scam support and Reimbursement coverage for even greater peace of mind.

In 2023, Norton unveiled the first app using AI to provide real-time analysis of suspicious messages and images, Norton Genie. As millions engage with Norton Genie for instant help and advice about potential scams, the AI powering Genie constantly learns and becomes even more effective at helping people. Now with our enhanced Genie Scam Protection built directly into Norton plans, Norton is delivering comprehensive “set it and forget it” scam protection that works proactively to help people be safer, wherever our connected world may take them.

“Today’s scams are not the scams you could spot a mile away with the naked eye,” said Leena Elias, CPO at Gen. “Scammers are tapping into AI to speed up their schemes and make them more believable. Couple that with the sheer volume of emails, texts, and calls we’re getting every day; it’s clear we need technology on our side to help us avoid becoming the next scam victim. We’ve built enhanced AI-powered scam protection directly into our Norton products to provide the powerful, always-on scam defense our customers need to protect their digital and financial safety. Our top tier plan helps protect you with proactive scam protection plus scam support and reimbursement to help make you whole again if you fall victim to a scam.”

Genie Scam Protection features are included at no extra cost as part of Norton’s Cyber Safety products on desktop and mobile, including Norton AntiVirus Plus, Norton Mobile Security, and Norton 360 plans. Key features include:

Safe SMS: Uses Norton Genie AI to detect sophisticated scams in text messages by analyzing the meaning of words used by scammers. Available exclusively on mobile, where you need it most.

In addition to Genie Scam Protection, Norton 360 with LifeLock customers also have Genie Scam Protection Pro, which includes:

Safe call: Uses AI to automatically block scam calls, or labels incoming calls as scam, junk, or as a business, so people know if they should answer.

The new Genie Scam Protection and Scam Protection Pro features are available in the US today on supporting platforms. Norton Cyber Safety plans in the UK, Australia and New Zealand will also receive all the features from the Genie Scam Protection bundle.