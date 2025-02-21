Symbiotic Security improves software vulnerability detection in the coding process

Symbiotic Security announced updates to its application and integrated development environment (IDE) extension, further streamlining security for developers by improving usability, accessibility, and real-time security insights.

The demand for real-time security solutions is growing as organizations seek to shift security left – making it an earlier part of the software development process to improve efficiency and reduce cost. Symbiotic Security’s software helps developers and security teams proactively manage risk.

The latest update empowers developers and security teams with greater visibility into vulnerabilities they have avoided or may have inadvertently created, and then remediated – without disrupting their workflow. By refining the user interface, improving accessibility, and adding deeper analytics, the update helps developers take immediate action on security vulnerabilities while writing code.

“Developers need real-time, actionable intelligence so they can write secure code with confidence,” said Edouard Viot, CTO, Symbiotic Security. “With this update, we’re ensuring that developers and security teams have the insights they need – when they need them – without disrupting workflows.”

The update provides a refined user interface for seeing and navigating security alerts and remediation suggestions that enables a broad range of users to leverage security insights effectively.

This new release offers the following benefits.

Provides users with a better, 360 degree view of their threat exposure through a revamped insights and reporting panel

Helps users understand and monitor team progress and KPIs with regard to vulnerabilities and threat exposure with new dashboards

Gives developers better control and ownership of the security process with a new policy breach indicator, which articulates whether a security vulnerability will pass continuous integration (CI)

Enables developers to improve their cybersecurity skills without impacting velocity with a new Learning tab, integrated directly into the IDE, which consolidates everything users need to understand and prevent vulnerabilities. This includes just-in-time training, links to resources, and examples of vulnerable code to illustrate different use cases

This announcement comes on the heels of Symbiotic Security’s November launch, when the company introduced the industry’s first real-time security solution for software development, combining detection, remediation, and just-in-time training. Symbiotic Security is continuing to enhance its platform to better integrate security directly into the software development lifecycle, ensuring vulnerabilities are detected and addressed in real-time.

With Symbiotic’s software, security is no longer an afterthought; it is where it should have always been – integrated into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) as a foundational part of the coding process. It continuously scans code that has both already been written and as it is created, so that potential threats are identified and resolved immediately.

In addition, Symbiotic Security offers developers contextual remediations right within their IDE, boosting efficiency and reducing costs, while improving security.

The updated Symbiotic Security app and IDE extension are available now.