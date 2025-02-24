Why AI deployment requires a new level of governance

In this Help Net Security video, Lee Waskevich, VP of Security at ePlus, discusses how AI deployment demands enhanced governance and stricter controls, particularly in managing data.

The recent ePlus AI Readiness survey revealed that the top data concerns among participants were data quality (61%), data security (54.5%), and data governance (52%), emphasizing the need for a strong data management strategy.

To successfully implement AI initiatives, organizations must first identify the relevant data for each AI objective, determine its location, break down data silos, and enforce proper tagging and governance. Establishing this alignment is essential for ensuring secure AI deployment while driving business outcomes.