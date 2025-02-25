OwnID introduces AI-native identity support for AI Agents

OwnID announced an addition to its platform: AI-native identity support for AI Agents. With browser-using AI Agents – such as ChatGPT Operator and other autonomous digital assistants becoming an integral part of customer interactions, businesses require a secure, scalable way to manage their identities.

In response, OwnID introduces Customer and Agent Identity Management (CAIM) – a new category designed to seamlessly authenticate, authorize, and audit AI Agents operating on behalf of users.

“AI Agents are set to transform digital experiences, from personal shopping bots to enterprise assistants,” said Dor Shany, CEO of OwnID. “Businesses must ensure that these AI-powered interactions are just as secure, transparent, and compliant as human-driven ones. Our AI-native composable identity solution does exactly that.”

AI-native identity: AgentLogin, AgentGuard, and AgentTrace

OwnID’s AI-native identity solution is built on three core pillars:

AgentLogin – A secure login mechanism designed specifically for AI Agents. This ensures AI-driven interactions are authenticated seamlessly, preventing unauthorized access while maintaining a frictionless user experience.

– A secure login mechanism designed specifically for AI Agents. This ensures AI-driven interactions are authenticated seamlessly, preventing unauthorized access while maintaining a frictionless user experience. AgentGuard – A dynamic policy and consent enforcement layer that continuously monitors AI Agent activities. AgentGuard ensures that AI Agents operate strictly within pre-defined user permissions and security policies, granting only just-in-time and just-enough access for each task.

– A dynamic policy and consent enforcement layer that continuously monitors AI Agent activities. AgentGuard ensures that AI Agents operate strictly within pre-defined user permissions and security policies, granting only just-in-time and just-enough access for each task. AgentTrace – A comprehensive audit trail system that logs AI Agent activities, including authentication events and human-in-the-loop interactions. This provides businesses and customers with full visibility into AI-driven actions, ensuring accountability and compliance.

With AI Agents gaining traction across industries, traditional authentication methods are no longer sufficient. Businesses need a solution that differentiates between human users and AI Agents while ensuring security and regulatory compliance. A recent Forbes article highlighted the growing need for Agentic AI and the shift toward a Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) Economy, underscoring the importance of managing AI Agents securely.

With OwnID’s CAIM solution, enterprises can confidently deploy AI-driven services without compromising on user experience, identity protection or user consent. By unifying user and AI identity under one frictionless framework, OwnID is pioneering the next era of digital identity.

Consent-driven AI authentication

OwnID’s platform ensures that no AI Agent acts without explicit user consent. Before an AI Agent logs in on behalf of a user, OwnID records the user’s permissions—such as reading purchase history or scheduling appointments—ensuring that every AI-driven action is backed by an approval trail. This guarantees businesses can confidently allow AI-driven transactions while maintaining trust and compliance.

Shaping the future of identity management

By pioneering the concept of Customer and Agent Identity Management (CAIM), OwnID is forging new standards for how identities—both human and AI—are verified, managed, and monitored across digital ecosystems.

“We believe AI Agents will soon be interacting with businesses on behalf of millions of users,” said Dor Shany. “Our mission is to ensure these interactions are not only seamless but also secure, compliant, and fully auditable—ushering in a new era of user-centric and agent-focused identity.”