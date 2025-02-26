How enterprise leaders can secure and govern agentic AI

In this Help Net Security video, Nataraj Nagaratnam, an IBM Fellow and CTO for Cloud Security, discusses enterprises’ steps to lay a secure foundation for agentic AI deployments.

Recent research from IBM and Morning Consult shows that 99% of developers explore or develop AI agents, but this technology heightens cybersecurity and regulatory compliance concerns.

Enterprises underestimate the complexity of the AI stack and development lifecycle. Underneath every sleek, intuitive AI application is a complex and often cumbersome technology stack.