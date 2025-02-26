Pentera Cyber Pulse identifies new threats and vulnerabilities

Pentera has unveiled Cyber Pulse, a new mechanism to update the Pentera platform with the latest vulnerabilities and attack techniques from the Pentera research team.

Cyber Pulse delivers a continuous stream of new cyber exposure validation capabilities, enabling organizations to identify and mitigate new threats and vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

The MITRE ATT&CK catalog grew by over 30 new tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) in the past year alone, while CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog grew by over 180 CVEs over the same period. With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, enterprise IT security teams are under increasing pressure to continually assess and communicate their organizational risk exposure.

Through Cyber Pulse, Pentera delivers frequent lightweight “pulses” which update seamlessly into the platform, accelerating the speed of delivery and adoption across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. With Cyber Pulse, enterprises can proactively assess their exposure to high-profile CVEs, as well as emerging attack techniques, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations through safe emulation of cyber attack actions and exploits.

The initial releases of Cyber Pulse include:

Hundreds of CVEs within the CISA KEV catalog

300+ new privilege escalation techniques, with a focus on Linux-based attacks

New attack vectors such as container escape and cryptojacking

Credential extraction enhancements, including SSH keys and Microsoft NAA (Network Access Account) credentials

“When new CVEs or attack techniques emerge, security teams have a short window to test their defenses, validate potential impact, and report on the risks to their environment. However, they often lack the tools to do this efficiently,” said Ran Tamir, CPO at Pentera. “Pentera Cyber Pulse ensures enterprises keep ahead of attackers by delivering continuous updates that challenge their defenses against these threats. With Cyber Pulse, security teams can prioritize remediation faster, report on their cyber status against emerging threats, and maintain confidence in their security posture.”