Cybersecurity jobs available right now in Europe: February 27, 2025

Advanced Cyber Defense Senior Analyst

Citi | Hungary | Hybrid – View job details

As an Advanced Cyber Defense Senior Analyst, you will perform risk assessments and threat modelling to identify gaps in SOC monitoring capabilities and devise strategies to minimize the risk. Identify redundant tasks and automate them to increase efficiency of the SOC team. Evaluate and advise on the implementation and effectiveness of the cybersecurity safeguards to ensure that they provide the intended level of protection.

AI/ML Security Engineer

Swift | Netherlands | Hybrid – View job details

As an AI/ML Security Engineer, you will design, develop, and implement security frameworks and strategies to protect AI/ML models and their use, and related data, applications and systems from adversarial attacks and other security threats. Conduct security assessments and robustness testing of AI/ML models, with appropriate tooling, identifying weaknesses and providing recommendations for improvement.

Cloud Cybersecurity Engineer

Fever | Spain | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Cybersecurity Engineer, you will be focused on helping to prevent and protect Fever from security threats, vulnerabilities and weaknesses that can potentially lead to security incidents by proactively testing, implementing and improving the security of our cloud services, applications and infrastructure, ensuring they remain resilient against evolving threats.







Cybersecurity Architect

Volvo Group | Sweden | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will focus on technical aspects of security solutions and lead the work with conceptual CS solutions and vehicle architectural topology, writing high level cybersecurity attribute requirements and provide guidelines for allocation of requirements on ECU level within involved infrastructural elements.

Cyber Security Engineer

InnoTech | Portugal | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will assess and evaluate cybersecurity solutions, whether existing or newly developed, and align strategies with industry standards for enhanced risk mitigation. Design and implement effective cybersecurity controls to address identified risks. Enhance organizational security by identifying risks and optimizing visibility.

Cyber Security Engineer

Space Hellas | Greece | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage cybersecurity solutions across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Configure and optimize SASE architectures, including ZTNA. Deploy and maintain Secure Web Gateways (Umbrella SIG), and Web Application Firewalls (Radware) to protect against web-based threats.

Cyber Security Engineer

MRP Group | Belgium | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain cybersecurity solutions while ensuring compliance with security frameworks and industry regulations. Your role will also involve conducting security assessments, vulnerability testing, and risk analysis, as well as responding to security incidents and developing mitigation strategies.

Cyber Security Engineer

Decskill | Portugal | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will maintain the vulnerability management solution, ensure all assets and systems are regularly scanned for vulnerabilities, provide analysis and reporting on vulnerabilities, and hold teams accountable for remediating vulnerabilities within the SLA.

Cyber Security Operations Engineer

Ness Digital Engineering | Romania | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Operations Engineer, you will deploy, maintain, integrate, and perform initial configuration of security tools. Coordinate and conduct regular security assessments, penetration testing, and vulnerability scans to identify and address security weaknesses proactively.

Cyber Security Specialist

FL Technics | Lithuania | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will be responsible for system hardening, the technical implementation of security controls, and conducting security assessments. You will also contribute to implementing the MITRE ATT&CK framework to enhance the organization’s cybersecurity resilience. Additionally, your role includes monitoring and managing security alerts (such as security mailboxes) and utilizing OSINT tools like Shodan.

Industrial Cybersecurity Officer

Siemens Energy | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Industrial Cybersecurity Officer, you will develop and maintain a cybersecurity strategy for SE TI STGs portfolio, manufacturing sites, and IT. Implement the cybersecurity strategy to enhance cybersecurity maturity continuously. Support comprehensive information security for SE TI STG. Identify and establish necessary cybersecurity resources and setups. Measure cybersecurity maturity using defined critical metrics across products, services, and manufacturing.

Information Security Officer

Vinçotte | Belgium | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will develop and implement robust security protocols and procedures to protect Vinçotte’s technological systems and data assets. Conduct regular assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and potential threats, taking prompt action to mitigate risks. Monitor and analyze security incidents, promptly investigating any breaches or suspicious activities.

Information Security Officer

Kabal | Norway | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will develop and maintain an ISO27001-compliant information security management system, conduct risk assessments, and ensure compliance with security policies and procedures. You will also lead internal and external audits.

Information Technology Security Specialist

Fortidia | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Technology Security Specialist, you will monitor and manage SIEM solutions. Implement best practices for user authentication, authorization, and account lifecycle management. Enhance network security through encryption and secure communication protocols. Develop, review, and enforce IT security policies and procedures.

Head of Cyber Defense Center

CMA CGM | France | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Defense Center, you will lead automation strategy and CDC enablement with tech and AI capabilities where beneficial. Ensure effective monitoring, detection, and response to security incidents. Develop strategies to anticipate and mitigate emerging threats. Oversee and enforce policies for vulnerability management.

Head of Cyber Threat Detection & Response

LEGO Group | Denmark | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Threat Detection & Response, you will ensure rapid threat detection and response, leading efforts in security monitoring, incident response, and threat hunting to protect our digital environment. Drive continuous improvement, enhancing processes, tools, and automation to make security operations more agile and effective.

Head of Security

Giesecke+Devrient | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Security, you will define and continuously assess the security strategy of our Central Bank Digital Currency product offering. Establish, improve and maintain adherence to an information security management system (such as ISO 27k) as well as internal policies.

L2 SOC Analyst

Integrity360 | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a L2 SOC Analyst, you will analyse security alerts and incidents, following defined investigation processes to determine the risk they present and impact to customers. Identify threats, perform mitigating actions to contain and eradicate threats in the environment.

Offensive Security Tester

Hydro | Norway | On-site – View job details

As an Offensive Security Tester, you will execute penetration tests and vulnerability analysis on a variety of systems, networks, and applications to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Conduct threat assessments to identify what threats are most likely to target Hydro, and how they would execute their attacks.

Principal Cybersecurity Architect

Schneider Electric | France | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Architect, you will identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks across all product lines, implementing proactive measures to safeguard against potential threats. Design and implement comprehensive cybersecurity architecture across embedded, cloud, and system-level environments for the subsidiary’s products and solutions – including supply chain processes.

Red Team Manager, Offensive Security

Kroll | Spain | Remote – View job details

As a Red Team Manager, Offensive Security, you will lead the execution of red team engagements as a thought-leader in the eyes of the client and your teammates. Oversee engagement delivery to ensure that client expectations are met and that the delivery team’s obstacles are cleared. Conduct R&D to improve red team tools and tradecraft.

Security Engineer

SatoshiLabs | Czech Republic | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will develop comprehensive threat models that consider both software and hardware components. Triage and analyze reported vulnerabilities from internal teams, third-party researchers, and penetration tests. Conduct comprehensive assessments on the impact of a critical library compromise.

Security Engineer

Avanza Bank | Sweden | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will be involved in training, threat analysis, code reviews, and architecture while also driving automation and code analysis processes. Your work will help enhance software security and minimize risks across the organization.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

Deutsche Bank | Romania | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will assess current cloud security postures, identify the process gaps, propose, and document solutions. Ensure critical KPI, SLA and deliverables are met on a periodic basis for the Cloud Security / Network Security program. Develop Proof of Concepts and prototypes using Terraform and Python to test and implement security controls.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst

Viva.com | Greece | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will lead security monitoring, analysis and response to security alerts and incidents escalated by SOC. Perform security incidents investigation & evidence gathering. Perform threat and vulnerability analysis, assessment, and management.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst SOC

ZF Group | Poland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst SOC, you will coordinate and lead incident response activities, including threat identification, containment, eradication, and recovery. Develop and maintain threat detection rules, signatures, and use cases to improve monitoring effectiveness. Perform threat hunting activities.

Senior Offensive Security Researcher

SentinelOne | Slovakia | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Offensive Security Researcher, you will look for the newest and most sophisticated attack techniques, deeply research and understand their internals, and emulate these attacks to assess and improve our detection engines.

You will build tools to support detection assessments, create proofs-of-concept for the newest techniques & exploits, and develop automation flows to automate unconventional attacks and offensive frameworks.

Senior Security Architect – Crypto Library

NXP Semiconductors | Austria | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Architect – Crypto Library, you will support the SW Security team for the development of secure cryptographic libraries. Your responsibilities will include risk and threat analysis of cryptographic security systems, root cause analysis of security defects with the creation of countermeasures, and serving as a technical liaison for customers, evaluation labs, and product development teams.