Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 4, 2025

Application Security Engineer

Via | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Application Security Engineer, you will perform security assessments, including penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and code reviews, to identify security weaknesses in applications. Define and implement application security testing strategies, including static analysis, dynamic analysis, and software composition analysis.

Cloud Security Architect

Kinaxis | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will lead and participate in the selection of cloud security tools and controls, including existing enterprise tools that can extend into the cloud, cloud-native security controls and third-party offerings. Conduct security assessments of Corporate and Cloud solutions, analyze issues and develop recommendations using Cloud Security benchmarks such as the MCSB, CIS, NIST etc.

Cybersecurity Engineer

ITS | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will build, maintain, and track the system’s cybersecurity baselines via eMASS or equivalent, IAW cybersecurity policies, guidance, and plans. Create and maintain mission common control packages and serve as the common control provider for each mission system.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cybersecurity Threat & Vulnerability | Manager | Cyber Security | Technology Consulting

PwC | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Threat & Vulnerability | Manager | Cyber Security | Technology Consulting, you will conduct security assessments, red team exercises, web application penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and secure configuration review to identify risks and recommend appropriate remediation measures.

Ethical Hacker (Operational Technology)

Packetlabs | Canada | On-site – View job details

As an Ethical Hacker (Operational Technology), you will analyze for potential areas of negative impact, high risks, or single point of failure (SPOF) within sensitive, legacy networks. Support OT clients with security program improvements to identify which important controls are needed while refining the testing scope as the engagement proceeds.

ICT/Cyber Security Engineer

Honeywell | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an ICT/Cyber Security Engineer, you will contribute to the designing, engineering, configuring, implementing, commissioning, securing and supporting of ICT infrastructure (Server, Storage, Network, Virtual Platforms) and enterprise applications at both new and existing client sites.

Information Security Officer

Worldline | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will monitor and further develop the security governance and internal control system relevant tools, systems and processes. Monitor compliance with local and industry specific regulations (PCI DSS, ISO27001, DORA, etc. ), and implementation of required measures. Conduct periodic audits of internal security controls to validate the effectiveness, identify risks and promote continuous improvement.

IT Security Engineer

Dataiku | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will be part of the design, implementation and running of a broad range of security controls, including but not limited to identity management, endpoint security, data leakage prevention, and security of the various cloud components used in Dataiku. You will also be working with and contributing to improve the SIEM built in-house with Dataiku Science Studio.

Lead Security Engineer (Cloud)

JPMorganChase | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Security Engineer (Cloud), you will develop secure and high-quality production code and reviews and debug code written by others. Minimize security vulnerabilities by following industry insights and governmental regulations to continuously evolve security protocols, including creating processes to determine the effectiveness of current controls.

Malware Analyst

Zoho | India | On-site – View job details

As a Malware Analyst, you will perform in-depth malware analysis through reverse engineering and dynamic/static techniques. Research exploits, TTPs, and vulnerabilities across various platforms. Perform reverse engineering of malware samples to understand their functionality and intent.

Network Security Administrator

University of California | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Administrator, you will configure/install and manage various network security devices, features, and technologies. Manage and mitigate vulnerabilities for the devices that are backed by the Network Security Team. Resolve problems and break/fix incidents on the enterprise network and its network security systems.

OT Cyber Security Execution Expert

Siemens Energy | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Cyber Security Execution Expert, you will be responsible for technical execution of Omnivise Cybersecurity projects from technical clarification, design and architecture, facilitation of procurement of third-party products up to implementation of cybersecurity solutions, monitoring, and reporting of work progress and preparation of customer documentation.

Platform Cybersecurity Analyst

Komatsu | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Platform Cybersecurity Analyst, you will perform regular security assessments, code reviews, and vulnerability testing to identify and mitigate risks. Implement security protocols and controls to protect platform integrity, confidentiality, and availability. Monitor the platform for potential security threats and vulnerabilities, responding to incidents and providing root cause analysis.

Principal Engineer – Application Security / DevSecOps

Mozn | UAE | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Engineer – Application Security / DevSecOps, you will design and implement security solutions for cloud-native, microservices-based, and legacy applications. Integrate automated security tools into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SAST, DAST, SCA, IAST, and RASP). Develop and maintain threat models to identify and mitigate risks proactively. Conduct security assessments, code reviews, and penetration tests.

Principal Security Engineer

Virgin Media O2 | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will develop and implement the security strategy for cloud platforms, microservice-based applications, and CI/CD environments, with a focus on both application and enterprise security. Develop and implement strategies to maintain cyber resiliency and recovery for consumer organisation, ensuring the organisation can withstand and recover from security incidents.

Security Automation Engineer

Celonis | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Security Automation Engineer, you will Design, build and deploy automation at scale that improves Celonis’s production security infrastructure. Improve monitoring and alerting across Celonis’s platform to help our SOC react to security threats quickly and efficiently. Identifying areas that can improve our cloud security and engineer solutions to increase our security posture.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst

Schonfeld | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will utilize adversarial threat intelligence to strengthen the organization’s overall security framework and mitigate potential impacts. Lead the identification, containment, eradication, and recovery processes for systems affected by cybersecurity incidents. Conduct vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, and audits to identify and address security risks and gaps.

Senior Network & Cybersecurity Engineer

Tata Consultancy Services | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network & Cybersecurity Engineer, you will configure network devices (Hardening, NAC, 2FA, …).

Deploy cybersecurity third-party products (IDS/IPS, antivirus & antimalware, monitoring, centralized logging, tapping, SIEM, etc. …). Perform ad hoc missions to the customer premises to possibly finalize implementations or execute the site equipment acceptance test.

Senior Security Architect

ION | France | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Architect, you will establish policies and procedures that promote secure development/cloud principles. Enable security automation through tools to reduce vulnerabilities and flaws due to human errors. Automate audit evidence collection throughout the SDLC to facilitate compliance reporting. Monitor security metrics to continuously improve and stay one step ahead of the red team.

Senior Specialist – IT Security

Almosafer | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Specialist – IT Security, you will conduct detection engineering to increase coverage, identifying malicious activities across Almosafer’s endpoints, infrastructure, networks, and cloud environments. Investigate alerts and potential incidents end-to-end, including digital forensics, malware analysis and threat intelligence as needed. Lead incident response efforts and respond to intrusion attempts and suspicious activities, collaborating with multiple Almosafer teams.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

ID.me | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will enhance standards and processes for threat modeling and integration. Identify and hunt for emerging threat actor activity across all internal/external sources. Analyze disparate and complex information and synthesize it into products for both technical and non-technical audiences.

Vulnerability Management Analyst

TOPPAN Edge | India | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will operate vulnerability scanning tools to ensure timely and complete scans of the systems, networks, and software. Track and report on remediation progress to stakeholders and leadership. Integrate threat intelligence into the vulnerability management process to address high-risk areas proactively.