Rubrik strengthens protection for cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments

In its ongoing commitment to deliver comprehensive cyber resiliency, Rubrik announced innovations designed to enhance protection for cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments.

The innovations aim to provide customers with even more ability to anticipate breaches, detect potential threats, and recover with speed and efficiency no matter where their data lives.

“Cyber criminals won’t stop innovating, and neither will we. Our utmost priority is the security, safety, and appropriate accessibility of our customer’s data, regardless of where the data lives,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, CTO at Rubrik. “We are seamlessly integrating new technologies across the world’s major cloud platforms, SaaS offerings, and on-premises so our customers can better detect compromised data, enhance the speed of identifying affected data, and accelerate the discovery of clean entry points.”

Expanding cloud adoption and recent hypervisor industry consolidation are driving broad re-platforming of business-critical operations. Rubrik is meeting customers at their platform of choice, delivering unified management, advanced cyber resilience capabilities, and enhanced visibility across more cloud, SaaS, and enterprise apps.

Cloud posture risk management (CPR): CPR addresses the lack of data visibility by automatically discovering and inventorying cloud data assets and identifying unprotected or sensitive data. CPR helps organizations make informed backup decisions and strengthen their overall backup posture by protecting only what truly matters, reducing risk and unnecessary costs.

Oracle cloud protection: Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC) is planned to support data protection for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) —beginning with Oracle Cloud VMWare (OCVS) workloads and self-managed Oracle DB workloads operating OCI VMs. The solution is designed to enable customers to safeguard their cloud-based environments with the same robust, unified backup and recovery capabilities they rely on for other cloud and on-premises data.

Expanding data protection to PostgreSQL: Rubrik recognizes the critical importance of fortifying data defenses across all platforms. According to a recent Rubrik Zero Labs report, attackers are targeting backups in 96% of cyberattacks. By extending coverage to PostgreSQL, Rubrik ensures that one of the world’s most popular open-source databases thrives in the face of evolving digital threats. The comprehensive data security solution provides organizations with the assurance of maintaining data backup, availability, and recoverability.

Red Hat OpenShift virtualization data protection: 60% of enterprises have adopted Kubernetes, emphasizing the critical need for cyber resilience solutions for their critical workloads. Rubrik’s new OpenShift support marks a significant step in securing these environments with comprehensive, automated, and immutable backups that deliver fast recovery from cyber incidents. Businesses have the flexibility to choose virtualization platforms for critical business processes without compromising manageability or cyber resilience.

Azure DevOps and GitHub backup: For organizations using continuous integration and continuous development to accelerate innovation, Rubrik now protects Azure DevOps and GitHub with cyber resilient automated backups, granular recovery, extended retention, and robust compliance coverage for critical data stores.

Rubrik Cloud Vault (RCV) for Amazon Web Services: RCV reduces the complexity and cost of managing a highly secure off-site archival location, with flexible policies and/or regions. RCV features immutable, isolated, logically air-gapped off-site backups combined with role-based access controls, advanced encryption, and retention locks to provide unparalleled confidence in data recovery.

Security and resilience for Microsoft Dynamics 365: Rubrik’s enhanced protection for Microsoft Dynamics 365 aims to ensure businesses can secure their critical operational and customer data within a unified platform.

Sandbox seeding for Salesforce: An intuitive user experience designed to allow users to select objects and records depending on specific criteria. This process aims to prevent seeding errors by thoroughly analyzing data selection size versus destination size availability before moving data to the sandbox environment. The goal of this solution, planned for 2025, is to save queries for future repetitive use, further expediting the sandbox seeding process.

Rubrik introduces Identity Recovery to strengthen cyber resilience

Identity is one of the most critical vulnerabilities today with the majority of cyberattacks involving compromised credentials and fifty percent of businesses having experienced an Active Directory attack in the last two years. Without resilient identity services, organizations risk operational paralysis following a cyber incident.

With the introduction of Identity Recovery, Rubrik delivers automated and secure solution for protecting hybrid identity environments across Entra ID and Active Directory (AD). Identity Recovery includes orchestrated Active Directory Forest Recovery to rapidly and cleanly restore entire identity environments – eliminating manual complexity and reducing downtime.

With Rubrik Identity Recovery, organizations can ensure fast, clean recovery of AD and Entra ID without reintroducing malware or misconfigurations, helping maintain business continuity and strengthen cyber resilience in the face of growing identity-based threats.

Rubrik continues to position its customers ahead of the curve for cyber resilience by delivering capabilities to help customers detect, mitigate and recover from cyber threats faster. The goal is to keep businesses running by minimizing operational disruptions.

Advanced security features for Azure & Amazon Web Services: Leveraging advanced machine learning and automation, new capabilities available today include Anomaly Detection, Data Discovery and Classification, and soon, Threat Hunting and Threat Monitoring. These capabilities are designed to work together to proactively detect and mitigate cyber threats, accelerate recovery, and ensure sensitive data remains protected and compliant.

Orchestrated recovery for Azure VM: Rubrik is planning to extend its Orchestrated Recovery capabilities to the cloud beginning with Azure VM. By enabling customers to automate recovery sequences, schedule regular test recoveries, and generate comprehensive recovery reports, the solution is designed to reduce complexity and minimize the potential for human error.

Turbo threat hunting: Unlike traditional methods that scan one object at a time or require navigating multiple panes of glass, Turbo Threat Hunting scans at scale by leveraging pre-computed hashes stored within Rubrik’s metadata. This eliminates the need for file-by-file scanning, allowing organizations to rapidly pinpoint the exact recovery points free from malware or other threats within seconds — even in the most complex data environments. Internal testing found Turbo Threat Hunting scans 75,000 backups in less than 60 seconds.

Enterprise edition for Microsoft 365: Delivering enterprise-grade security and resilience for Microsoft 365, Rubrik expands its capabilities for organizations to rapidly detect, respond to, and recover from attacks. New capabilities available for Microsoft 365 include Sensitive Data Discovery, which identifies and protects high-risk data before an attack happens, and Prioritized Recovery, which restores critical data first for fast operational recovery. Coming soon, Rubrik’s customers using Enterprise Edition for Microsoft 365 will also be able to add Anomaly Detection, Threat Monitoring, Threat Hunting, and Self-Service Recovery capabilities.