eSentire Next Level MDR identifies, prioritizes, and mitigates exposures

eSentire announced its new Next Level cybersecurity offering and supporting campaign. Through an integration of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and MDR services, eSentire is delivering differentiated outcomes for organizations demanding heightened levels of protection as they build resilience and prevent business disruption.

eSentire Next Level MDR includes:

Prevention first approach: collective intelligence driving 200 new protections and automated blocks daily across the eSentire Atlas platform

Action not alerts: 24/7 protection with 15-minute mean time to contain (MTTC) threats

Original Threat Intelligence: eSentire intelligence 35% faster than commercially available threat feeds

Entity prioritization: Correlation of asset, vulnerability, and identity context, with proprietary Asset Threat Rating, to prioritize exposures and reduce attack surface

Rapid & effective host isolation: 99.3% of threats isolated at first host, reducing business disruption

Cyber resilience realized: 11 x ROI achieved, driven from identified and prioritized threats, through CTEM & MDR integrated investment

eSentire’s expanded CTEM portfolio includes service bundles that proactively align security efforts with business goals, including insurance and compliance mandate adherence, to identify, prioritize and mitigate exposures.

Insights driven from eSentire’s CTEM services, including Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Vulnerability Assessments, Vulnerability Management, Dark Web Monitoring and Penetration Testing, are aggregated and correlated in real-time, bolstering the 24/7 MDR protection, investigation and threat prevention eSentire delivers.

Through tailored onboarding, continuous assessments and proactive guidance from Cyber Risk Advisors, eSentire uniquely helps organizations reduce their attack surface, anticipate threats, and withstand cyberattacks. eSentire customers can also demonstrate security posture improvement, in comparison to industry and segment peers, leveraging the firm’s purpose-built, evaluative Cyber Resilience Score.

eSentire’s Next Level services portfolio is available in simplified, multi-service packages with per endpoint pricing.