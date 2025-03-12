NetBird: Open-source network security

NetBird is an open-source solution that integrates a configuration-free peer-to-peer private network with centralized access control, providing a single platform to build secure private networks for your organization or home.

NetBird features

NetBird creates a WireGuard-based overlay network that automatically connects your machines over an encrypted tunnel. This eliminates the hassle of opening ports, complex firewall rules, VPN gateways, etc.

Users gain secure remote access with granular, easily managed access policies, all from a unified interface. NetBird works across any infrastructure, ensuring security and simplicity without compromise.

NetBird enhances security through support for Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). It enables granular access control with groups and rules, device posture checks, and peer-to-peer encryption. The platform also supports quantum resistance with Rosenpass and periodic re-authentication to maintain high security standards.

The platform includes an intuitive admin web UI with multiuser support, facilitating seamless management of network resources. It integrates with various Identity Providers (IdPs) and supports IdP group synchronization via JWT. NetBird also offers a public API for extended management capabilities.

Download NetBird

NetBird is available for free on GitHub. It supports various platforms, including Linux, macOS, Windows, Android, iOS, OpenWRT, and Docker, ensuring compatibility across multiple environments.

