Whistic announces next generation of Assessment Copilot

Whistic announced the next generation of its Assessment Copilot, a third-party risk management (TPRM) solution that integrates AI into the vendor assessment process for a fully automated workflow.

With this release, Whistic builds upon the initial release of Assessment Copilot and the Whistic AI suite of capabilities launched in May 2024. Whistic delivers a modern, AI-first approach that improves the efficiency and pace of TPRM assessments, reduces costs, achieves more in-depth insights, and enhances risk mitigation efforts—redefining the future of vendor risk management.

Assessment Copilot is a true AI partner, giving users full control over when and how to leverage its intelligence—whether automating assessments end-to-end or using AI to streamline specific tasks. Unlike legacy TPRM software that offers AI as an add-on or standalone feature, Whistic AI is fully embedded into the assessment workflow. As a result, information security and risk teams no longer need to rely solely on questionnaires to complete assessments—with Assessment Copilot, they can leverage all of the vendor’s existing documentation to eliminate the bottlenecks that slow down the process.

From AI foundation to next-generation assessment copilot

Whistic has spent nearly a decade providing innovative, modern solutions that address the specific challenges on both sides of the assessment equation: speed, effectiveness, and costs. Last year, Whistic took a major step toward eliminating those challenges for good with the launch of the industry’s first AI-assisted Assessment Copilot. This became the foundation for today’s breakthrough in AI-first risk assessment automation.

“The pioneering launch of Assessment Copilot was a major step toward eliminating the manual, fragmented, cumbersome aspects of legacy TPRM,” says Nick Sorensen, CEO at Whistic. “This new generation is another significant leap forward, with enhancements to our own industry-leading AI to make it more powerful and a redesigned user experience to make it easier and more intuitive. When combined with the enhanced data sources available in our on-demand security exchange, Trust Catalog, customers experience faster, more insight-rich, and truly modern TPRM.”

Whistic is at the forefront of advancing TPRM by:

Driving rapid innovation through the latest advancements in AI technology.

through the latest advancements in AI technology. Fully integrating AI capabilities, instead of merely bolting it on to an older tool.

instead of merely bolting it on to an older tool. Harnessing AI to solve real-world customer challenges, not just for generating hype.

not just for generating hype. Building upon proven technology and deep expertise to ensure assessments are not only automated but also accurate, insightful, and actionable.

to ensure assessments are not only automated but also accurate, insightful, and actionable. Delivering enterprise-grade AI built to meet the rigorous standards of security and compliance teams.

The Whistic AI Difference: 100% transparency and accuracy

Inaccurate assessments can expose organizations to unforeseen vendor risks, compliance failures, and greater security threats. Whistic sets the standard for modern TPRM by prioritizing AI accuracy and transparency, giving organizations the confidence to securely and reliably leverage AI-driven risk assessments.

Assessment Copilot provides complete transparency into AI-generated results, making it easy to understand and verify at any step. Users can access confidence levels, linked sources, and detailed explanations to gain deeper insights. Additionally, Whistic continuously enhances AI accuracy by leveraging the latest technological advancements and rigorously validating performance to ensure consistent, high-quality results.

“Organizations rely on AI-driven insights to make informed security and risk decisions, and any inaccuracy can introduce risk rather than reduce it,” explains Juan Rodriguez, President & CTO. “At Whistic, we prioritize precision and clarity in our AI systems, ensuring our customers can trust the assessments they rely on to protect their organizations and manage vendor risk effectively.”

Faster assessments, greater insights

Assessment Copilot automates the most effort-intensive aspects of vendor risk assessments, from initial intake through the final decision and reassessments, using one intuitive workflow engine.

Leverage what you already have – Instead of starting from scratch, Copilot automatically pulls in relevant vendor data from the Trust Catalog, past assessments, web sources, and documents you’ve already collected, saving weeks of back and forth.

– Instead of starting from scratch, Copilot automatically pulls in relevant vendor data from the Trust Catalog, past assessments, web sources, and documents you’ve already collected, saving weeks of back and forth. AI-powered analysis – Copilot analyzes the sources, interprets key data, and conducts the assessment.

– Copilot analyzes the sources, interprets key data, and conducts the assessment. Smart review & risk insights – Whistic AI categorizes responses based on confidence, highlights potential risks, and even suggests mitigation strategies—so you can focus on what matters most.

Whistic Assessment Copilot is now available.