Cybersecurity jobs available right now in the USA: March 20, 2025

AI Security Architect

Verizon | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an AI Security Architect, you will ensure security architecture reviews are integrated into Verizon’s AI development lifecycle. This includes embedding robust security measures from design to deployment, conducting risk assessments on AI models, and implementing security tools and protocols in AI/ML operations.

Application Penetration Tester – Cyber Security Supervisor

RSM US LLP | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Penetration Tester – Cyber Security Supervisor, you will supervise and lead security assessments, including static and dynamic application security testing. Conduct manual penetration testing on web applications, network devices, and other systems. Develop, enhance, and interpret security standards and guidance.

CISO

Equinix | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and execute a comprehensive information security strategy that is aligned with business objectives, risk appetite, goals, regulatory requirements, and industry best practices. Lead the enterprise-wide information security program ensuring effective risk management, threat intelligence and incident response capabilities and appropriate mitigation strategies are in place.







CISO

Princeton University | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will recommend strategies and practices to ensure information security and lead the design, development, and implementation of the university’s security and data governance policies and procedures. You will oversee the overall management and success of the information security office, lead the annual IT risk assessment process, and maintain the effectiveness of the IT business continuity plan.

Cyber Security Engineer

Western Midstream | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will lead IAM activities within a hybrid cloud infrastructure and IT/OT environments, migrating legacy on-prem tooling to modern cloud-based platforms. Develop and maintain user lifecycle processes and documentation. Enhance the security posture of identity systems.

Cybersecurity Assessment Analyst

Starr Insurance | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Assessment Analyst, you will conduct comprehensive cybersecurity assessments to identify vulnerabilities and risks within the organization’s systems and processes. Develop and maintain cybersecurity policies, procedures, and guidelines in alignment with industry best practices and regulatory requirements. Monitor and analyze security alerts and incidents, and coordinate response efforts with relevant teams.

Cybersecurity Engineer

ICE | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Cybersecurity Engineer, you will assist in designing, planning, and implementing information security solutions. You will tune and enhance system infrastructure for security, automate manual tasks through scripting and application development, investigate and adopt new security technologies and tools as needed, and evaluate, test, and integrate new security controls, settings, and tools.

Director – Identity/Privileged Access Management

MetLife | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Director – Identity/Privileged Access Management, you will lead the development of the PAM strategy and corresponding roadmaps considering the corporate strategy, industry security trends, and regulatory requirements. Identify and assess privileged access related risks and vulnerabilities and develop strategies to mitigate these risks.

IAM Cybersecurity Manager

Bryan Health | USA | On-site – View job details

As an IAM Cybersecurity Manager, you will monitor compliance with policies, regulations, and customer requirements, as well as activity logs to identify security incidents. You will regularly test incident response plans to ensure satisfactory reaction times and completed processes. Additionally, you will develop and manage the IAM Cybersecurity Risk Analysis budget, including operating expenses and capital project expenses.

Malware Prevention Reverse Engineer

Bank of America | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Malware Prevention Reverse Engineer, you will analyze malware in-depth, track campaigns and malicious actors, develop tools for analysis, and handle escalations of suspicious files and websites.

Network Security Engineer (DevSecOps)

Intel | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer (DevSecOps), you will assist in architecting network security products, including testing, validation, and selection. Additionally, you will implement security designs using COTS, GOTS, and open-source hardware and software, and oversee the hardening and configuration of systems per federal, DoD, and IC guidelines.

Coordinate security assessments to identify security control failures and recommend corrective actions.

Principal Vulnerability Management Engineer

HP | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Vulnerability Management Engineer, you will oversee security monitoring, threat analysis, and issue resolution while leading vulnerability management and engaging experts for strategic guidance.

Red Team Analyst

Berry Global | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Red Team Analyst, you will plan, execute, and report on red team operations to simulate real-world cyber threats, including advanced persistent threats (APTs). Identify, exploit, and document vulnerabilities in applications, systems, and networks. Perform threat modeling and leverage threat intelligence to design realistic attack scenarios.

Senior Application Security Engineer

First American | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive application security strategy that aligns with the company’s business goals and regulatory requirements. Conduct thorough security assessments, including SAST/DAST, penetration testing, and code reviews. Lead and coordinate incident response efforts related to application security breaches.

Senior Application Security Engineer

CLEAR | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will perform security risk assessments, manual penetration security testing, automate security testing, threat modeling, and develop/conduct education on secure coding. Deliver security products and consult with DevOps, as part of a high-profile security team, supporting automated security testing as part of CLEAR’s next generation CI/CD pipelines.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Bray International | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will develop and deploy zero trust security models to ensure secure access to resources, regardless of location or device. Implement and manage DLP solutions to prevent unauthorized access, use, or transmission of sensitive data. Conduct regular security assessments, identify vulnerabilities, and develop strategies to mitigate risks.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – IAM

DICK’S Sporting Goods | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – IAM, you will be responsible for developing and designing IAM architecture, integrations, and frameworks that align with business needs. You will drive identity management strategically across the enterprise within a zero-trust model, following IAM best practices. Additionally, you will maintain security governance and policies for business units, groups, products, and security access types to ensure successful audit reviews.

Senior Director of Cybersecurity

Arrow International | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Director of Cybersecurity, you will develop and lead the implementation of a comprehensive information security strategy aligned with business goals. Identify, assess, and manage cybersecurity risks, ensuring effective protection measures and risk mitigation strategies are in place. Guide to the design and implementation of secure IT architecture and systems.

Senior InfoSec Engineer Application Security

Philip Morris International | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior InfoSec Engineer Application Security, you will identify cybersecurity gaps in PMI applications and systems using a wide variety of methods. Evaluate the security posture of the third party solutions using TPCRM methodologies with cybersecurity focus. Analyze the scope, methodology and results of cybersecurity activities (e.g. ethical hacking) performed by third parties around the presence of vulnerabilities in systems used or to be used by PMI.

Senior Manager – Insider Threat

Lionbridge | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Manager – Insider Threat, you will develop and implement comprehensive insider threat detection and prevention strategies. Conduct thorough investigations of insider threat incidents and provide detailed reports to senior leadership. Develop and maintain policies and procedures related to insider threat management.

Senior Penetration Tester

Tyto Athene | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will conduct vulnerability assessments, perform penetration and social engineering tests, analyze security weaknesses, and develop exploits. You will also research emerging threats, maintain proficiency in security tools and techniques, and create countermeasures, training, and tools for mitigating vulnerabilities.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

Dillard’s | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will be responsible for identifying, isolating, and resolving advanced threats in the organization’s network. Manage open-source and commercial threat feeds through a curation and prioritization process for the detection pipeline. Proactively monitor private and public threat landscapes and translate into actionable intelligence and threat use cases.

Threat Intelligence/GSOC Analyst

General Mills | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence/GSOC Analyst, you will monitor cyber, physical, and geopolitical landscapes for security developments that may impact the organization. Conduct risk forecasting and scenario analysis to provide insights into future threats, enabling proactive security measures. Coordinate and share intelligence with internal teams, leadership, and external partners to enhance situational awareness and response strategies.

Vulnerability Researcher

ARSIEM Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Researcher, you will provide engineering and research results on hardware, software, and operating systems to identify initial access capabilities. You will debug software, troubleshoot crashes, and deliver written reports, proof-of-concept code, prototypes, and hands-on demonstrations of reverse engineering and vulnerability analysis.