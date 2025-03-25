Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 25, 2025

Analyst – Cyber Threat Intelligence

Adecco | UAE | On-site

As an Analyst – Cyber Threat Intelligence, you will conduct threat hunting missions across multi-cloud environments and perform cyber forensics to analyze security incidents. You will also engage in offensive security assessments, participate in red teaming, and support incident response efforts to mitigate breaches.

Application and Product Security Senior Analyst (Penetration Testing)

Vertiv | USA | On-site

As an Application and Product Security Senior Analyst (Penetration Testing), you will conduct security evaluation and threat assessments of embedded systems, mobile applications, web applications. Perform system breakdown of the project/product before testing, identify and evaluate all the testing requirements and plan out the detailed testing activities, resources etc.

CISO

Voyage Privé | France | On-site

As a CISO, you will develop and maintain a comprehensive security strategy that covers technical, organizational, and physical security aspects. Develop automated security dashboards to provide real-time visibility on security posture, including risks, incidents, and security initiatives. Ensure the security of networks, cloud infrastructure, and hybrid environments (on-premises + cloud).







Cryptography researcher

Ingonyama | USA | Remote

As a Cryptography researcher, you will research and develop new cryptographic protocols, with a focus on areas such as ZKP, FHE, and post-quantum cryptography. Implement cryptographic algorithms in C++, Golang, and Rust, ensuring correctness, security, and efficiency. Benchmark and optimize cryptographic primitives for performance in real-world applications.

Cyber Security Architect

Varonis | Israel | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing security solutions to protect Varonis’ infrastructure, applications, and data from cyber threats. Identify vulnerabilities, assess security risks, and recommend effective mitigation strategies. Design and implement security controls for cloud environments (Azure, AWS, GCP). Develop and enforce strong authentication, authorization, and access control policies.

Cyber Security Cloud Engineer

Worldpay | India | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Cloud Engineer, you will implement and manage CNAPP solutions to provide unified security for cloud-native applications, including CSPM and CWPP capabilities. Develop and deploy tailored security solutions to enhance the protection of cloud platforms, including Kubernetes, serverless architectures, and containerized workloads. Develop proactive strategies for threat prevention, detection, and automated security remediation tailored to evolving risks across multi-cloud environments.

Cyber Security Intern

ANEXT Bank | Singapore | On-site

As a Cyber Security Intern, you will translate business and technology security requirements into product features, to introduce new security engineering capabilities through procurement and in-house development. Enhance security tools on cloud with new features spanning across infra security, end point security and data security domains. Automate security monitoring functions from threat intelligence feeds, IOC ingestions to event monitoring and analysis.

Information Security Engineer II (Network Security)

First Citizens | India | On-site

As an Information Security Engineer II (Network Security), you will be responsible for analyzing, designing, installing, configuring, maintaining, and repairing of network security infrastructure and application components. You will also be expected to understand and enforce security best practices within an enterprise environment.

Information Security Operations Lead

Trade Republic | Germany | On-site

As an Information Security Operations Lead, you will align security initiatives with business goals and regulatory requirements. Oversee the architecture and configuration of network, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and encryption technologies. Conduct regular risk assessments, vulnerability assessments, and penetration testing.

IT Security & Privacy Engineer

Bending Spoons | Italy | Hybrid

As an IT Security & Privacy Engineer, you will run security audits, identifying security loopholes and opportunities to enhance the effectiveness of security strategies. Perform internal vulnerability testing, uncovering any weaknesses in the systems and implementing countermeasures to ensure the integrity of all data. Design and implement solutions to strengthen protection and streamline security practices across IT and infrastructure areas.

Head of Cyber and Information Security

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Head of Cyber and Information Security, you will lead the delivery of the MHRA’s cyber security strategy. Identify required workstreams, develop and monitor delivery plans, bid for required resources, and support other teams in their work to implement strategic initiatives. Provide technical input and assurance to both new and legacy capabilities, ensuring that they meet DTG’s secure by design standards.

Malware Researcher

Halcyon | USA | Remote

As a Malware Researcher, you will design and develop decryptors for ransomware, leveraging discovered encryption flaws to assist in data recovery efforts. Develop and maintain YARA rules to identify and classify malware samples. Design and develop tools to automate malware analysis tasks, streamline workflows, and enhance overall efficiency in malware research activities.

Manager Cloud and Application Security

CenterPoint Energy | USA | On-site

As a Manager Cloud and Application Security, you will implement and maintain security controls and policies across all aspects of cloud environments. Build and lead an application security program encompassing SAST, DAST, secrets scanning, API security, IaC scanning, container protection, runtime protection and CI/CD pipeline protection.

Network & Cloud Security Specialist

Sagen | Canada | Hybrid

As a Network & Cloud Security Specialist, you will execute the deployment of security controls for Sagen’s networks and network access including all associated VPN, firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, web application firewalls, and cloud access controls. Recommend, deploy and manage strategic security solutions and security control improvements specific to network and cloud security and the enhancing the identification of security events.

OT Security Specialist

Novonesis | Denmark | On-site

As an OT Security Specialist, you will design and implement security measures for OT environments while conducting risk and threat assessments. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to embed security requirements across the Novonesis value chain and enhance security monitoring of control zone levels 0-3.

Security Assessment and Authorization Specialist

CGI | Canada | On-site

As a Security Assessment and Authorization Specialist, you will conduct comprehensive security assessments of information systems, identifying vulnerabilities and potential threats. Perform risk assessments and provide recommendations for risk mitigation strategies. Participate in the development and implementation of security policies, standards, and procedures.

Security Researcher

Oligo Security | Israel | On-site

As a Security Researcher, you will conduct cutting-edge security research on runtime threats in cloud-native applications. Design, develop, and validate detection algorithms based on large-scale telemetry, threat research and experiments to identify runtime threats. Characterize and refine the security data collected from costumers’ runtime environments to enhance detection efficacy and improve research-driven insights.

(Senior) Cloud Infrastructure Engineer

DATAPAO | Hungary | Hybrid

As a (Senior) Cloud Infrastructure Engineer, you will lead the design, deployment, and management of secure and scalable environments on AWS and Azure, ensuring seamless integration with advanced data platforms for data processing and analytics. Apply security best practices, including IAM, encryption, and network security, to safeguard data and cloud environments, enabling secure access to data platforms.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer-Threat Detection (VP)

SMBC Group | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer-Threat Detection (VP), you will identify and filter data to relevant systems, such as SIEM for rule detection and data lake for investigations and incident response. Deliver a detection strategy to ensure SMBC is both fully compliant for various cyber security controls and emerging threats by implementing high fidelity actionable security detections.

Senior Enterprise Security Architect

Qantas | Australia | On-site

As a Senior Enterprise Security Architect, you will monitor and utilise internally generated data and reporting to maintain understanding of current vulnerabilities, risk profile and threat landscape. Assess and evaluate threat risk and support timely incident management through partnership with relevant teams, to minimise impact and reoccurrence of security breaches. Evaluate and establish appropriate controls over 3rd party vendors to prevent unwanted vulnerabilities from emerging from relationships.

Senior Information Security Architect

eir | Ireland | On-site

As a Senior Information Security Architect, you will be responsible for identifying and overseeing the successful deployment of IT security projects to improve eir’s overall security posture. Monitor emerging threats and assess the risk that these may pose to eir. Periodically assess applications and infrastructure (platforms, databases, network etc.) for effective implementation of security mechanisms and compliance with security policy.

Senior Security Architect

ION | Italy | Remote

As a Senior Security Architect, you will enable security automation through tools to reduce vulnerabilities and flaws due to human errors. Automate audit evidence collection throughout the SDLC to facilitate compliance reporting. Monitor security metrics to continuously improve and stay one step ahead of the red team.

Senior Security Consultant – Offensive Security

Stratascale | USA | Remote

As a Senior Security Consultant – Offensive Security, you will perform penetration testing against complex environments covering both external, internal, web application, and other forms of offensive security engagements. Perform full assessment and threat modeling against industry best practices to identify control weaknesses and assess the effectiveness of existing controls.

Senior Software Security Engineer

Anthropic | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Senior Software Security Engineer, you will build security for large-scale AI clusters, implementing robust cloud security architecture including IAM, network segmentation, and encryption controls. Design secure-by-design workflows across our services and cloud infrastructure, with expertise in AWS/GCP security services, Kubernetes security, and container orchestration.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

ENOC | UAE | On-site

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will identify cyber threats, trends, and new developments on various cyber security topics by analyzing raw intelligence and data. Identify and monitor the TTPs used by cyber threat actors by analysing raw intelligence and data. Monitor security vulnerability information from vendors and third parties.