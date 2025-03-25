Globalgig Premier SSE Management offers AI-driven network intelligence

Globalgig announced Premier SSE (Secure Service Edge) Management service, delivering a fully managed security solution designed to enhance the protection of company networks, applications, data, and users.

Globalgig’s Managed SSE, powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access, delivers customers a comprehensive suite of security features that encompass both cloud and network access. This offering provides organizations with advanced threat defense, continuous security monitoring, and expert management, simplifying SSE deployments while ensuring comprehensive protection.

Globalgig’s Premier SSE Management enables comprehensive security and visibility through turnkey service for all SSE-related functions, including 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) support that utilizes advanced ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) technology and automation to monitor networks, manage alerts, and support real-time response to incidents to prevent cyberattacks.

The service also provides security event analysis, security incident identification and investigation, and formulation and implementation of remediation actions, ensuring continuous protection against cyber threats. Additional customer benefits include the reduction of capital expenditures associated with premises-based infrastructure, improved cost efficiencies from the service’s scalability, and strengthened ability to safeguard regulatory compliance.

“Globalgig delivers end-to-end security with Premier SSE Management, providing tailored protection from initial design to seamless, turnkey support,” stated Gina Nomellini, Globalgig COO. “Cybersecurity remains a top priority for CISOs, and we are continuing to innovate our network security services, leveraging our partnerships with leading security vendors to provide world-class solutions and support capabilities.”

Customers of Managed SSE also benefit from the extensive network observability functionality of Orchestra Insight, Globalgig’s AI-driven network intelligence platform that delivers visibility and control with the monitoring of traffic, enforcement of policies, and real-time threat response across the entire enterprise network environment. Orchestra Insight shifts the focus from device-centric management to service-centric management, offering customers real-time analytics and customizable dashboards.